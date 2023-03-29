Shiba Inu Rival Love Hate Inu Raises $2m in Red Hot Presale – 6 Days to Beat Next Price Rise

Shiba Inu, the second most popular Shiba Inu dog-inspired meme coin and second largest by market capitalization after its predecessor Dogecoin, remains one of the top coins in the cryptocurrency market. Its market cap was last around $6.3 billion, ranking it as the 14th most valuable cryptocurrency.

Investors are optimistic that SHIB could see substantial upside this year. That’s thanks to the upcoming launch of Shiba Inu’s own layer-2 Ethereum blockchain scaling solution (to be called Shibarium). This should open the door to the creation of a SHIB-centred ecosystem of decentralized applications, increasing the token’s utility.

But Shiba Inu has a new dog-inspired meme coin rival to contend with. And, according to some observers, this new rival could offer a much better risk-reward for investors, given that it powers a revolutionary new vote-to-earn social media polling platform that many think will catch fire in 2023.

Enter Love Hate Inu.

Love Hate Inu to Transform Web3 Voting

Love Hate Inu’s revolutionary new web3 social media voting platform, which will be powered by the LHINU crypto token, will allow its users to engage in debates and discussions before then voting on the world’s most contentious issues.

Love to share your opinion?️ Hate missing out on rewards? Meet #LoveHateInu, the ultimate voting token that lets you do both! Join us in discussing hot topics and contribute to the next meme sensations.⤵️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#memecoins #altcoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 26, 2023

For example, Love Hate Inu token owners will be able to vote on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens and vote on meme polls on a wide range of topics from politics to entertainment and social issues. According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Good morning #LoveHateInu gang! Here's a quick outline of how it all works when you have $LHINU! Stake Your Tokens

️Vote in Trending Polls

Earn Free Crypto

Create Custom Polls and Earn Rewards Get ready to cast your vote!⤵️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 29, 2023

Users who stake LHINU tokens and vote on polls will be rewarded with tokens, which will be rewarded to them by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Initially, Love Hate Inu’s developers will control which polls appear on the platform, but the plan is to quickly hand over the reins to the community via the launch of a Vote Submission platform later in the year. Here users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

Love Hate Inu Raises Over $2.0 Million

To fund the development of its platform, the start-up is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

The presale just entered its third stage and has now raised a whopping more than $2.0 million in just two weeks.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang!#ElonMetaMuskInu has an announcement to make! We've raised over $2M USDT! Big thanks to all our supporters for making this happen. Join us now and experience the funniest #Memecoin project in the world!⬇️ https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/PEGkOj74CY — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 28, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 32,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Move Quickly to Secure Token Before Next Price Rise

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000095. But in under six days, that price is set to rise to $0.000105.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 50% by the time the presale ends.

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

How High Can LHINU Go?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

According to popular crypto analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, LHINU has the potential to deliver 10x gains to early investors.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315. That 33x versus the current presale price of $0.000095.

