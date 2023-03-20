Shiba Inu Rival is a Love Hate Inu Voting Machine Meme Coin That’s Raised $1.2m in Presale – Catch it While You Can

Shiba Inu, the second most popular Shiba Inu dog-inspired meme coin and second largest by market capitalization after its predecessor Dogecoin, remains one of the top coins in the cryptocurrency market. Its market cap was last around $6.16 billion, ranking it as the 13th most valuable cryptocurrency.

Investors are optimistic that SHIB could see substantial upside this year. That’s thanks to the upcoming launch of Shiba Inu’s own layer-2 Ethereum blockchain scaling solution (to be called Shibarium). This should open the door to the creation of a SHIB-centred ecosystem of decentralized applications, increasing the token’s utility.

But Shiba Inu has a new dog-inspired meme coin rival to contend with. And one that comes backed with a lot of utility. Enter Love Hate Inu.

Love Hate Inu – The Hottest Meme Coin of 2023?

Web3 crypto start-up Love Hate Inu is building a first-of-its-kind vote-to-earn web3 social media platform of the same name. The platform will be powered by the LHINU coin. Love Hate Inu users will engage in discussion on the world most contentious, debated issues, while owners of Love Hate Inu’s LHINU token will be able to vote on polls.

By staking $LHINU tokens, users will be able to participate in the latest polls and earn tokens for voting.️ Over time, the #LoveHateInu community will decide on which polls they want to create. Don’t wait for tomorrow, join today!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#altcoins pic.twitter.com/Ju1h51LTu9 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 18, 2023

For example, Love Hate Inu token owners will be able to vote on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate. The best part? They will get financially rewarded for participating in these votes, hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”.

How's your Monday going, #LoveHateInu gang? We've got an interesting poll for you here! Is it going to be Love❤️or Hatefor Donald J. Pump? Let us know!️ Also, don't forget to get some $LHINU!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#DonaldTrump #Trump2024 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 20, 2023

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 35x versus the current presale price of $0.00009.

Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

Get in on The Presale Now

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu just launched a presale of its LHINU token which has already gone viral. In just seven days since the launch, the presale has already raised a stunning more than $1.26 million, with the presale having now entered its second stage.

What's up #LoveHateInu champs! We have raised over $1.2M! Huge shoutout to all the amazing supporters out there! Join the funniest #memecoin project now and get ready for what's coming next!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#Cryptocommunity #Altcoins #Memecoins pic.twitter.com/JJTOq3mpVJ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 20, 2023

The start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 34,000. The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members.

These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.00009. But in just over 4 days, that price is set to rise to $0.000095.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 60% by the time the presale ends. LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

Related Articles