Shiba Inu Price Struggles for Direction Despite Burn But The Only Way is Up For Love Hate Inu

Despite continued efforts by the Shiba Inu community to reduce the supply of the SHIB token and push up its price, SHIB has been largely stuck in a $0.000010 to $0.00001170 range over the last few weeks.

According to shibburn.com, just over 110 million SHIB were burnt in the last 24 hours.

That might sound like a lot, but those tokens are only worth $1,200 at the current market price.

That doesn’t even make a scratch of Shiba Inu’s supply of close to 600 trillion tokens, or its market capitalization of close to $6.5 billion.

Some bulls are hoping that SHIB can break above resistance in the $0.00001170 area and mount to a push back towards earlier annual highs in the $0.000016 area.

However, there is an equal risk that SHIB breaks below an uptrend that has been supporting it going all the way back to late December and falls back under $0.000010.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) – A Shiba Inu Alternative to Consider

Shiba Inu’s near-term is mixed, with the potential for decent gains near-term gains.

However, the fact that Shiba Inu is already so famous and well-known and already has such a massive market capitalization makes 10xing from current levels more difficult.

Investors might therefore want to consider investing in some lesser-known coins that potentially hold a better likelihood of seeing exponential gains.

A great new meme coin to consider is Love Hate Inu, which has been taking the internet by storm in the last few weeks.

Love Hate Inu, which is currently conducting 2023’s hottest crypto token presale, is building a revolutionary new vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform that many think will catch fire in 2023.

According to some observers, the cryptocurrency could offer a much better risk reward than existing alternative meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Floki Inu, given its low market capitalization and impressive potential growth prospects.

What is Love Hate Inu?

Web3 start-up Love Hate Inu’s crypto-powered vote-to-earn social polling platform will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Love Hate Inu Has Now Raised Over $3.0 Million

To fund the development of its platform, the Love Hate Inu is currently selling its LHINU token in a presale that has already proven to be wildly successful.

The presale just entered its fourth stage and has now raised a whopping more than $3.4 million in just over three weeks.

What a week it has been #LoveHateInu Gang! 3M raised

️CEO announced It's also time to say goodbye to #KimJongMoonInu! But don't you worry, we've got something special planned for you next week! Stay tuned and join the #Presale!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/Amr6T0zIOm — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 9, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000105. But in just over three days, that price is set to rise to $0.000115.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 40% by the time the presale ends.

Hey #LoveHateInu gang! Quick and easy tips for buying $LHINU:✅ Get it on the BSC mainnet using $BNB and $USDT

Purchase using $ETH or $USDT, click the corresponding button

Claim your tokens after the presale has ended Get some now!#MemeCoins #Presale #AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 9, 2023

Love Hate Inu’s Awesome Tokenomics

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”.

“Besides guaranteeing there will be no rug pull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The web3 start-up currently ranks as CoinSniper’s top voted cryptocurrency.

The project also just revealed its CEO – Carl Dawkins has worked on a number of successful crypto projects, including Tamadoge, which last year delivered 10x gains to early investors.

