Shiba Inu Price Prediction as Meme coin Searches Tumble – Time to Sell for These Utility-Heavy Altcoins?

After a topsy-turvy week, the crypto market is seeing an improvement in its market cap.

In other news, meme coins are now taking a backseat as investors look to capitalize on more utility-driven projects to build their portfolios.

While meme coins represent a great opportunity to profit from the market within a short period, they are quite volatile, making them untenable long-term prospects.

One such meme project, which once climbed a whopping 21,000% in two weeks, is seeing a massive drop in price and attention.

Dubbed Dogecoin killer, Shiba Inu has seen its market cap shaved by more than half in the past year as interests shift to more exciting and dependent projects.

Could a new wave of utility-heavy altcoins like $LPX, $YPRED, and $AI represent a better stock of investment for crypto users?

SHIB Loses Over 90% of Its 2021 Market Valuation

At press time, the $SHIB token is trading at $0.00000854, indicating an uptrend of 0.52% in the past day.

The popular meme coin is coming off the back of a significant reduction in its market cap following blistering months of losses.

$SHIB’s market cap dropped more than 90% from its $85 billion market valuation, with only $5 billion-plus recorded now.

For its weekly performance, $SHIB is in the red zone, with a 1.84% loss recorded so far. Its 30 days tally is not also positive as the meme token is down 16.14%.

The losses are further exacerbated in the 90 days scenario as the Dogecoin killer has shaved a further 31.29% from its price action.

This follows a stormy campaign in 2023 where other new-generation meme coins have stolen the spotlight from Shiba Inu despite its best efforts to remain relevant.

Projects like $PEPE, $SPONGE, and $COPIUM are the new meme projects investors are piling on, further shifting focus from the $SHIB token.

However, these projects are gradually losing their fascination amongst investors largely due to a severe market correction that saw the emerging crypto market drop from $1.16 trillion to $1.10 trillion in the last week.

I think the memecoin era is over. What do you think? — SHIBA (@ShibaInuSwap) May 21, 2023

Now, the nascent industry is enjoying a slight bullish push and is regaining the $1.12 trillion market cap, and meme coins are not leading the charge back to the top.

In this changing tide, could more utility-heavy altcoins be the best option for many? Previous records seem to say so.

Utility Wins in the Long Run

Bitcoin’s rise to the top has been a topsy-turvy journey, given that more robust and faster protocols have been launched.

The foremost coin has led to the emergence of a 23,000-strong financial landscape but has seen its popularity shared with others.

Despite this, Bitcoin is still the major inflation hedge for retail and institutional investors.

This is largely due to its unique deflationary tendencies, which will allow the Bitcoin network to mint only 21 million coins throughout its existence.

This inflation-friendly attribute has cemented Bitcoin as the ultimate utility asset most investors have on their books.

In the same spirit, more crypto projects provide value for investors aiming to build their portfolios steadily and slowly.

These utility-heavy altcoins include $LPX, $YPRED, and $AI.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

$LPX is the native token for the Launchpad XYZ project. As its name implies, Launchpad aims to be the first springboard for anyone to get into the crypto market.

The platform provides users with detailed analytics, insights, and strategy needed to succeed in the highly unpredictable crypto space.

Given that most investors become overwhelmed with the number of projects on offer, Launchpad will directly segment promising coins from established ones, better streamline the assets crypto novices are exposed to, and enable them to tap into newly listed projects.

The platform is also feature-rich, with a token price tracking system and a trading terminal.

There is also a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to directly access thousands of newly launched altcoins before they hit mainstream exchanges like the Binance platform.

Don’t get lost in the maze of complex #Crypto jargon! 🤯 At Launchpad XYZ, we’re here to help you navigate the trading process seamlessly using our #Decentralised #Exchange 💪 Join our #Presale now and pave the way towards trading success ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/tAWHDdHuKZ — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 27, 2023

Given that the crypto space rewards investors with first-mover advantage (FMA) more, this DEX could be the game-changer for many investors to tap into low-cap crypto gems and profit once they hit the major market.

Powered by the $LPX, Launchpad could become the heartbeat for the next wave of Web3 investments.

The project is currently in its presale stage and has enjoyed phenomenal success so far.

Looking for exclusive trading tips but not sure from where? Check out Launchpad XYZ! Stake your $LPX tokens and unlock access to up to 5 weekly emails filled with valuable trading information and strategies. 📈💡 Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/aVqi917HTa — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 27, 2023

Its $LPX token recently crossed the $600,000 presale milestone and has continued to trend upwards.

At press time, the digital asset has successfully raised over $659,000, pointing to growing investor interest in the project.

Buy $LPX Now

yPredict ($YRED)

Another alternative altcoin investors are paying close attention to is the $YPRED token.

Also a network token for a crypto project, $YPRED has enjoyed a strong start to life in the crypto space.

The digital asset has so far $1.78 million from early-bird investors, signifying another rockstar crypto project in the making.

The $YPRED token is the brainchild of the yPredict project.

Also focused on market analytics and insights, yPredict takes it a step further by infusing machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), making it the most advanced crypto analytics platform on offer.

🚀 Major milestone unlocked! The YPRED presale has soared to an impressive $1.78M in sight! 🎉 Brace yourself for its listing on #Bitmart exchanges. At a fixed price of $0.12, YPRED is poised for greater heights! 📈🌟 Enjoy seamless transactions and low gas fees on the… pic.twitter.com/uLJfRitkVz — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 27, 2023

The project is based on Ethereum’s layer-2 solution Polygon network, and it provides investors with AI trading signals, market sentiment analysis, and technical analysis directly executed by its AI algorithm.

It also offers a 25+ chart pattern recognition system used by AI to provide insights on promising market opportunities to seize.

Furthermore, yPredict has something for institutional investors. Its AI is trained with billions of dataset points that help it identify profit-making opportunities.

The platform also provides institutional users with alternate data.

yPredict’s strong use case is also being noticed by a growing number of analysts, given its reliance on AI.

Given the continued penetration of AI into various industries, this is expected to change the trajectory of trading as we know it exponentially.

So far, its $YPRED token is in its sixth presale stage with a current price of $0.09.

Once it launches on some top-tier exchanges, the listing price will skyrocket to $0.12, providing early-bird investors with as much as a 40% increase on their original investment.

Visit yPredict Now

AiDoge ($AI)

For meme lovers and investors looking for a red-hot altcoin to jump on, the $AI token is just the right one for the job.

The ERC-20 token is the network token for the AiDoge project, which made its official debut in April 2023.

AIDoge is a one-of-a-kind crypto project that helps social media users to generate appealing memes that are socially relevant.

The innovative platform also relies on AI technology as it uses these powerful algorithms to aid users in making memes that fit into their narratives.

For its operation, AiDoge is inspired by OpenAI’s rollout of ChatGPT, as it also features a text-prompt framework.

This way, users only need to chat with the meme generator by inputting the description of the meme they need to generate, which will churn out the relevant results.

Users can then pick the one that better meets their prompt.

However, this is not where its amazing abilities end. The protocol also introduces the novel meme-to-earn (M2E) mechanics.

The best meme artists are chosen from a public wall feed and rewarded with the $AI token.

Besides serving as an incentive mechanism, the $AI asset is used in purchasing credits which are fundamental for generating memes on the AiDoge platform.

Given the significant rise to the stardom of memes and meme coins in the last three years, AiDoge’s presale stage has been one of the most impressive, as it has raised millions of dollars in funds within a few weeks.

So far, its 20th presale stage has been sold out with $14.9 million raised.

🔥🚀 Breaking News! 🔥🚀 Stage 20 of our $AI #Presale has sold out, raising an incredible $14.9 million! Thank you to the #AiDodge community for your support! ❤️ ⏳ Act fast and SECURE your $AI tokens at listing price before we launch on exchanges 👉 https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs pic.twitter.com/JrsREQGlti — aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) May 26, 2023

It has blazed through its other presale stages, moving from $13 million to its current $14.9 million total presale raise within three days.

Interested investors can purchase the token at its listing price of $0.0000336 before it is launched on exchanges.

Buy $AI Now

