Shiba Inu Price Could Be About to Rocket After Whale Makes $1.5m Move – Time to Buy?

Prices in the crypto market remain depressed for the fifth week in a row. The second most popular meme coin has within this period lost 31% of its value from $0.00001594 to trade at $00001101 at the time of writing.

Support at $0.000011 is critical for the resumption of the uptrend. However, SHIB price might prolong the leg to $0.00001 before the next upswing, this time targeting to ‘eat’ one zero and settle above $0.0001.

Ethereum Whales Intensify Risk Appetite For SHIB

Ethereum whales are buying Shiba Inu tokens in large numbers, possibly to take advantage of the dip and the upcoming beta launch of the layer 2 blockchain network – Shibarium. WhaleStats, a platform dedicated to tracking crypto whales’ activities, in its recent analysis of the top 1,000 ETH wallets, revealed a purchase of 131,477,192,339 SHIB worth roughly $1.5 million.

The same ETH whale dubbed “BlueWhale0073” added another massive transaction of 200,899,251,805 SHIB on 7 March, worth approximately $2.2 million. This investor is ranked 254 among Ethereum whales tracked by WhaleStats.

Due to this spike in demand for SHIB, the meme coin ranked top among tokens HODLed by the top 1,000 ETH whales. Other tokens in this category include MATIC, BEST, and LINK – taking up the rest of the top five positions in the same order.

That’s not all, Shiba Inu is also at the helm of the top ten most purchased tokens among the 2,000 biggest Ethereum whales in 24 hours. If this spike in SHIB’s uptake among whales continues, the momentum behind the meme token would soon initiate a trend reversal.

Shiba Inu Price Yearns For Support – Should You Be Buying The Dip?

Shiba Inu price is back to trading below all the applied major moving averages, including the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (line in red), the 100-day EMA (line in blue), and the 200-day EMA (line in purple).

The loss of key support areas at $0.000014 and $0.000012 implies bears hold the reins. Furthermore, with the 50-day EMA crossing below the 200-day EMA, a danger would be looming with the presence of a death cross.

A death cross is a key pattern that occurs when a short-term moving average flips beneath a long-term moving average. Traders often capitalize on this pattern to make the most out of short positions taken in the asset traded.

For that reason, sustained price action below the support broken at $0.000012 and the ascending trend line could validate another round of losses to $0.00001. It would be prudent for traders to delay triggering buy orders in SHIB in the near term because it might be pointless to trade against the trend.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator upholds the rise in selling pressure dominance while sustaining a sell signal since 9 February. Odds flipped against bulls as soon as the MACD line in blue slipped below the signal line in red.

For now, Shiba Inu price is likely to keep the pessimistic outlook intact until the next support at $0.00001 is tested. Sweeping through the liquidity in this area could make Shiba Inu attractive to more investors, including retail – keeping in mind the launch of the Shibarium protocol beta.

As the recovery starts possibly this week or in the next, investors would be looking toward $0.000012 for the first round of profits. However, increased demand for SHIB after the Shibarium beta release could elevate Shiba Inu price to $0.0001.

Shiba Inu Lead Dev Will No Longer Follow Shibarium Projects

Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer has resolved not to follow any of Shibarium projects, citing endorsement misinterpretation. In a recent Twitter thread, Kusama reckoned that some people were using Shibarium to promote linked projects.

Nevertheless, the developer encouraged every investor to focus on “DYOR” – doing your own research. Kusama insisted that whenever he refers to a project within the ecosystem, the community must thoroughly evaluate it before investing.

On other hand, if he has a negative view of a project, the community must also research independently – not take his word for it. He argued that even the SHIB development team carries out market research on key projects before moving ahead with them.

Well, looks like I won't be able to follow any other #Shibarium projects as it is falsely being used as some sort of endorsement. FTR, if I mention a project i believe in DYOR. If I despise a project DYOR. If THEY SAY I endorsed/bought the project DYOR. We always DOOR. — Shytoshi™ (@ShytoshiKusama) March 5, 2023

The Shiba Inu community has been anxiously waiting for the launch of Shibarium, an Ethereum layer 2 protocol designed to revolutionize the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Kusama said around mid-February that the beta version of Shibarium would be released in May but possibly before then.

