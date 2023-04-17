Shiba Inu Price Can 2x With Shibarium Hype But Love Hate Inu Has Potential to 50x

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest dog meme-inspired crypto asset by market capitalization that lives as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, is primed for a breakout to the upside.

The cryptocurrency has been consolidating within the confines of an ascending triangle pattern for the last nearly two months, with price action capped by resistance in the $0.00001170 area, but supported by an uptrend from the late-2022 lows and, more recently, the 200DMA.

A break above the $0.00001170 resistance zone could open the door to a swift rally back towards annual highs in the $0.000016 area, which would mark 40% gains from current levels.

But some think that SHIB could be headed even higher in the short term.

That’s thanks to the continued growth of the Shiba Inu web3 ecosystem’s new Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution testnet called Puppy Net.

Shiba Inu developers aim to soon deploy an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution called Shibarium to bring down costs associated with SHIB transactions and increase speed and scalability, thus facilitating the expansion of the Shiba Inu web3 ecosystem.

This will include the launch of a Shiba Inu metaverse, called SHIB: The Metaverse, later this year, as well as a suite of other gaming and decentralized finance applications.

Ideally, all will be running on Shibarium. The success of Puppy Net, a test version of Shibarium, is thus a key step in the expansion of the Shiba Inu crypto ecosystem’s presence.

According to blockchain scanning website puppyscan.shib.io, a total of 3.3 million transactions have now taken place on Puppy Net in under a month since its launch, while over 12.7 million unique wallet addresses have been created.

Some observers think that SHIB could 2x on hype around the upcoming release of Shibarium.

Love Hate Inu – 2023’s Biggest Meme Coin?

While the outlook for Shiba Inu is certainly upbeat in the short term, investors are always advised to diversify their crypto portfolios.

For those with a high risk tolerance, one of the most proven ways to generate exponential returns in the crypto market is by successfully picking out lesser-known, low-cap gems.

Often, the best of these gems are not even trading on exchanges yet. Rather they are still being sold by new, up-and-coming crypto projects at the presale stage.

Investors looking to scoop up what could become one of the hottest meme coins of 2023 should check out crypto project Love Hate Inu and their LHINU token presale, which analysts at Business2Community.com have already rated as 2023’s best presale opportunity.

Love Hate Inu is a new dog-meme-inspired social media polling platform that has been taking the internet by storm in the last few weeks.

Many observers think the revolutionary new stake-to-vote, vote-to-earn platform will catch fire in 2023.

Users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Indeed, in an exciting proof-of-concept of the voting platform’s idea, Love Hate Inu is currently running an off-chain, free-to-enter voting competition, where participants can win $10,000 by voting on whether they love or hate Andrew Tate.

Quick reminder #LoveHateInu! Don't forget to cast your vote ️ on #AndrewAltTateInu! Share your opinion and let the world know! #CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 16, 2023

To participate, head over to the Love Hate Inu homepage and below the presale contributions area, see the ‘Vote for a Chance to Win $10,000’ header; click on the ‘Vote Now to Win’ button.

Get in on the Love Hate Inu Presale Now

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu is currently conducting a presale of its LHINU token.

The presale has been a huge success, with Love Hate Inu having already raised a massive nearly $4.5 million and the presale will soon enter stage 5.

Great News! Our #Presale has raised over $4.4 million! A massive thanks to our entire #LoveHateInu Gang! Get yourself some $LHINU tokens and make your voice heard by casting your vote!️ Don't miss out!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/zSSYanBcpD — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 17, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000115. But in under four days, that price is set to rise to $0.000125.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 30% by the time the presale ends.

Can Love Hate Inu 50x?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.7 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $335 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00335. That’s around 30x versus the current presale price of $0.000115.

Some think the meme coin could go even higher, with Shiba Inu and other major meme coin prices expected to go significantly higher in the coming years as the crypto bull market returns.

If SHIB and DOGE 5x from current levels, who is to say that LHINU couldn’t hit $0.006, which is 50x above current levels, assuming 1) the platform gains solid traction and 2) the crypto bull market is back.

LHINU Could Do Great, But DYOR Before Jumping In

Investors who get in early during the presale phase can potentially benefit from the initial hype and excitement surrounding Love Hate Inu.

As with any meme coin, early investors have the opportunity to ride the wave of momentum and see significant gains in the short term.

That being said, it’s important to note that meme coins can also be highly volatile, so investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment strategy before jumping in.

The market for meme coins can be highly volatile, and the success of the project depends on a multitude of factors, including market conditions, competition, and community engagement.

It’s important for investors to do their own research and make informed decisions based on their risk tolerance and investment goals.

Related Articles