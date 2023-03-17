Shiba Inu Has Stiff Competition From Love Hate Inu – Vote to Earn Meme Coin Raises $1m in Just 7 Days

Shiba Inu remains one of the most popular dog-inspired meme coins in the cryptocurrency market. Amid the upcoming release of its very own layer-2 Ethereum blockchain scaling solution (to be called Shibarium), investors are optimistic that SHIB could see substantial upside this year.

SHIB/USD was last changing hands around $0.000011 with a market cap of $6.38 billion, up around 12% from recent lows under $0.000010 and still up around 33% on the year. However, the cryptocurrency is still down around 30% from earlier year’s highs in the $0.000016 area.

Dog-inspired meme coin that describes itself as a “Dogecoin killer” has been pivoting either side of its 200DMA at $0.00001070 over the last few weeks. A decisive break above this area and support-turned-resistance around $0.000012 could open the door to a retest of yearly highs, especially against the backdrop of the broader rally taking place in crypto markets.

However, while Shiba Inu could do very well this year, the upside prospects of a new, more utility-based meme coin called Love Hate Inu could be even better this year.

Love Hate Inu – The New Meme Coin Sensation?

Web3 crypto start-up Love Hate Inu is building a first-of-its-kind vote-to-earn web3 social media platform of the same name. The platform will be powered by the LHINU coin. Love Hate Inu users will engage in discussion on the world most contentious, debated issues, while owners of Love Hate Inu’s LHINU token will be able to vote on polls.

Hey #LoveHateInu community! Did you know that with $LHINU you will be able to vote anonymously on trending topics and share your honest opinions with ease! Get some $LHINU today and start your weekend the right way!‍♂️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 17, 2023

For example, Love Hate Inu token owners will be able to vote on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate. The best part? They will get financially rewarded for participating in these votes, hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”.

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu just launched a presale of its LHINU token which has already gone viral. In just seven days since the launch, the presale has already raised a stunning more than $1 million, with the presale having now entered its second stage.

#LoveHateInu Community we have raised $1 Million USDT! Wow! We would like to thank all our amazing voters for their invaluable support! Don't miss out, grab some $LHINU and become a part of our rapidly expanding group! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/8rzGSKn8J1 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 17, 2023

The start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 34,000. The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members.

These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

Investors Rushing to Secure LHINU Tokens Before First Price Rise

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.00009. But in under 3 hours, that price is set to rise to $0.000095.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 60% by the time the presale ends. LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

Here is a quick guide on how to get some $LHINU with $ETH. Enter how much $LHINU you want to buy.‍ Or How much #ETH you want to swap. Then confirm the gas cost and the transaction in your wallet. Don't miss out on the #presale!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8XmK6 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 16, 2023

How Big Can Love Hate Inu Get?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

Given the total token supply of 100 billion, that implies a market capitalization of $14.5 million, which is far lower than many existing meme coin projects.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 37x versus the current presale price of $0.000085.

Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

