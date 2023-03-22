Shiba Inu Has a Viral Rival Called Love Hate Inu That Will Transform Voting – Invest Today

Shiba Inu, the second most popular Shiba Inu dog-inspired meme coin and second largest by market capitalization after its predecessor Dogecoin, remains one of the top coins in the cryptocurrency market. Its market cap was last around $6.2 billion, ranking it as the 13th most valuable cryptocurrency.

Investors are optimistic that SHIB could see substantial upside this year. That’s thanks to the upcoming launch of Shiba Inu’s own layer-2 Ethereum blockchain scaling solution (to be called Shibarium). This should open the door to the creation of a SHIB-centred ecosystem of decentralized applications, increasing the token’s utility.

But Shiba Inu has a new dog-inspired meme coin rival to contend with. And one that comes backed with a lot of utility. Enter Love Hate Inu.

Love Hate Inu to Transform Web3 Voting

Web3 crypto start-up Love Hate Inu is building a first-of-its-kind vote-to-earn web3 social media polling platform. The platform will be powered by the LHINU coin and its users will be able to engage in debates and discussions on the world most contentious issues.

For example, Love Hate Inu token owners will be able to vote on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate.

Hello, #LoveHateInu squad! It’s time for the poll no one has been waiting for! Will you show love❤️or hatefor #AndrewApeInu? Cast your vote!️ And while you're at it, don't forget to grab some $LHINU!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AndrewTate #CobraTate #AltCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 22, 2023

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens and vote on meme polls on a wide range of topics from politics to entertainment and social issues. According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Users who stake LHINU tokens and vote on polls will be rewarded with tokens, which will be rewarded to them by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

Initially, Love Hate Inu’s developers will control which polls appear on the platform, but the plan is to quickly hand over the reigns to the community via the launch of a Vote Submission platform later in the year. Here users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

Get Involved in the Presale Now

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu just launched a presale of its LHINU token which has already gone viral. In just over a week since its launch, the presale has already raised a stunning more than $1.41 million, with the presale having now entered its second stage.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.00009. In just over 3 days, that price is set to rise to $0.000095.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 60% by the time the presale ends.

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 35,000. The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 15,000 members.

These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks. Love Hate Inu has already been ranked by analysts at Business 2 Community as the best presale of 2023.

LHINU tokens can be bought using crypto and via normal credit card fiat transactions.

Hey #LoveHateInu crew! Get yourself some $LHINU using $ETH! Enter how much $LHINU you want or how much $ETH you want to swap. Then confirm the gas cost and the transaction in your wallet. Don’t miss out on the #Presale and join us now!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 22, 2023

Investors Love LHINU’s Tokenomics

LHINU has a total supply of 100 billion, with 90 billion of these (90%) to be sold in the presale. This is almost unheard of, with most presale projects keeping a much larger allocation in reserve for founders and early investors.

According to Love Hate Inu’s whitepaper, this “ensures the majority of the supply is distributed to community members who believe in the project”. “Besides guaranteeing there will be no rugpull, this will create a strong foundation for the project where the community holds a real vested interest in its success”.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

How Big Could Love Hate Inu Get?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

If Love Hate Inu becomes “the only online polling platform that truly matters” as its team claims, the market cap of its LHINU token could explode higher like Shiba Inu’s did back in 2021.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, this market cap could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.3 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $315 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00315.

That 35x versus the current presale price of $0.00009.

Popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury speculated in a recent video that LHINU could have 10x potential before sinking $2,500 of personal funds into the project.

