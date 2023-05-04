Senators Propose ‘COPPA 2.0’ in Frenzy of Online Child Safety Regulation

In the past few weeks there has been a frenzy of discussion and action to put forward new online child safety regulations. The third revived bill of the type, nicknamed ‘COPPA 2.0’ after the original COPPA (the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) passed in 1998.

So-called ‘COPPA 2.0’ was reintroduced by Senators Bill Cassidy (R) from Louisiana and Ed Markey (D) from Massachusetts in a bipartisan effort to protect kids online.

They argued that the world and particularly the internet has changed drastically since COPPA was passed and that new legislation was warranted.

The new bill would ban companies from gathering personal data from minors between the ages of 13-16. It would forbid companies from targeting advertisements to children and teens too. It also includes a myriad of other protections around the privacy and data of minors, like requiring platforms to provide an easy way for kids or parents to delete their personal data.

Perhaps most importantly, ‘COPPA 2.0’ would give more power to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate and take action. Under COPPA, the FTC has to have direct knowledge that companies are collecting data from minors under 13. If ‘COPPA 2.0’ is passed, it will be able to investigate platforms that are “reasonably likely” to have children using it.

The bill would also force the FTC to build an entirely new division to focus on only child safety and privacy.

Critics of Cassidy and Markey argue that they only introduced the bill to grandstand and show off for their userbases. This particular bill may not pass, but many politicians and political analysts expect some form of updated regulation on online child safety. COPPA is about 25 years old now and it hasn’t been updated in a decade

No one yet knows what this new legislation will look like or how it will affect Big Tech and the internet in general..

President Biden seems to be in support of updating the legislation and pushed for a ban on collecting the personal data of kids and teens in his State of the Union Address in February.

