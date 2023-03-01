Securedverse is the Latest Marvel to Hit the P2E Game Market

There’s no doubt that the arrival of play-to-earn is a momentous occasion in the video games industry, as well as the world at large. This niche has tremendous potential and can very well change how people interact with each other online, in addition to changing their expectations of gamers.

Crypto projects know this very well and are currency tinkering with the various aspects of blockchain technology and decentralized systems so as to create the most complete gaming ecosystem possible. It’s still very early days in this niche, so there’s a lot of untapped potential.

One promising up-and-coming game in this niche is Securedverse, an FPS game with a lot of interesting P2E mechanics. The project, which has presale going on at the moment, is all set to join the ranks of much more well-known P2E games. We explain the elements and features of Securedverse that are making it so appealing here, among other things.

What is Securedverse?

There are many alternative coins available in the market, among which a significant number are play-to-earn (P2E) ventures. This particular industry is becoming increasingly popular and is attracting a lot of interest. However, there is still considerable potential waiting to be exploited, offering ample opportunities for expansion, particularly for teams with game development skills.

Securedverse is an altcoin project with a small market capitalization, which features an exhilarating First Person Shooter (FPS) game that boasts user-friendly controls. The game is currently being developed by Portsea Games, a renowned company that specializes in creating VR games with multiple functionalities.

One of the distinguishing attributes of Securedverse is its capability to let players engage in battles against each other, with the opportunity to earn SVC rewards that are commensurate with their performance and time investment. The reward system is integrated with a leaderboard mechanism that tracks the players’ progress. In addition, there are game modes that are less competitive, which players can opt for to earn SVC. Furthermore, new modes are anticipated to be introduced in the future, providing players with more options to accumulate SVC in less demanding game modes.

Another remarkable attribute of Securedverse is the forthcoming ability to stake the SVC token, which will be possible following the launch of particular heroes, maps, and game modes. As the game advances, the team intends to concentrate on creating virtual reality (VR) functionalities.

The Securedverse Presale is Going On Right Now

So that’s all about what Securedverse actually is. Now is a good time to look at the presale for the SVC token, which is very quickly causing waves in the crypto community.

Securedverse is currently in the first stage of its presale, with the SVC token priced at 0.0143 USDT. There will be more stages, but that also means that the token will increase to 0.0186 USDT. As such, if you’re interested in the project, you’re going to want to enter as early as possible.

There will be four presale stages in total, with the third and fourth stages seeing the price of the SVC token going up to 0.023 USDT and 0.030 USDT, respectively. Of course, exchange listings are planned and will take place after the presale ends. The team will announce the specific exchanges as the presale continues.

If you’d like to know more about Securedverse, then the roadmap is the perfect piece of information that tells you about how the project plans to evolve.

The Future of Securedverse

No crypto project is complete right out of the bat. There are always new features to add, improvements to be made, and, of course, taking community feedback into account. The team at Securedverse knows this, and they have outlined their future plans well, offering some insight into how the game will develop.

Securedverse has an intriguing plan ahead, with a primary emphasis on the presale in the first half of 2023. However, the team intends to release the game shortly after that, implying that investors will soon have the opportunity to experience the game. In the following phases, the team will focus on incorporating new maps, heroes, and game modes, as well as enhancing the staking feature, improving the user experience (UX/UI), and organizing special events.

The fact that the game launch is not far away is one of the most exciting aspects of Securedverse. The crypto community can expect to see a rush of gamers, and this is no doubt going to cause a buzz in the crypto market.

Securedverse Has Grand Ambitions With its FPS P2E Game

There are few games out in the market that is as exciting as Securedverse, as they all focus on less ambitious gaming ideas. Securedverse is effectively bringing a full-fledged FPS game with various modes and combining that with exciting P2E mechanics. If all goes well, it could reshape the P2E market and show projects that it is well and truly possible to bring blockchain technology to more ambitious games.