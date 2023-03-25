Securedverse Changing the Definition of Presale With P2E FPS Game Already Lined Up for Launch Post-Fundraising

Securedverse is on a mission to totally change the definition of how presales function by planning on releasing its flagship product the moment the presale is complete. This differs from most crypto presales that leave investors waiting for months before releasing any product after fundraising.

Securedverse has created one of the most thrilling first-person shooter games in the play-to-earn space and is ready to push the boundaries of P2E gaming into a new, sustainable direction.

The presale for the token is currently just getting started, allowing you to get in very early before the herd arrives on this revolutionary FPS P2E platform.

Securedverse Changing the Definition of Fundraising in the P2E Sector

Securedverse is bringing in a new precedence that will totally transform the future direction for all play-to-earn presales. Instead of raising funds to pay developers to build their game, Securedverse is taking an unorthodox approach by already having the alpha version of its flagship product ready to launch the moment the presale ends.

The team has been working tirelessly to bring its vision to life, even before the fundraising for the project is concluded. This shows the commitment of the team behind the project, showing that they’re not conducting a presale to make a quick cash grab. Instead, the team has stated that the funds raised in the presale will be put toward the following;

Used to provide liquidity for both DEX and CEXs.

Used to fund partnerships with top-tier exchanges.

Used to continue funding development after the alpha version has been released.

Used for marketing purposes to make the game more widespread.

The team has already released some teaser trailers for the game, which look absolutely outstanding. The theme of the game is set in a futuristic setting, and it looks to have immersive game mechanics and high-quality graphics;

Securedverse is being developed in partnership with Portsea Games, a company with extensive experience in the VR gaming sector. The platform allows players to earn crypto through gameplay, staking, and participating in other in-game activities.

P2E Game Set to Change First-Person Shooter Sector

Securedverse is a new blockchain-based first-person shooter game that is ready to fire at the entire play-to-earn sector. The team behind the project isn’t happy with the current problems in the P2E gaming sector and believes that blockchain has the power to change the industry in exponential ways.

The team is on a mission to revolutionize the P2E and GameFi sectors by providing an exciting game that lets players earn a true secondary income while gaming. In addition, they want to ensure that its FPS game provides gamers with a secure, fun, and rewarding experience. To achieve this, the team has integrated immersive graphics, intuitive game mechanics, and in-depth user interfaces to provide a memorable gaming experience.

The overall goal of the Securedverse game is to kill everyone on the map and become the last remaining survivor. The game is highly engaging as it incorporates elements of strategy, action, and adventure – providing something for every gamer to enjoy.

Before heading into battle, players are required to choose from four heroes to play with, each with their own set of skills and abilities. Players will need to select their heroes carefully by choosing a hero that is ideal for their gaming style to provide a competitive edge to come out victorious. Furthermore, players are also required to equip themselves with the best selection of weapons for the particular match.

The team has stated that the game will have simple controls but an intense combat experience. Players earn points for achieving kills in the game, letting them climb a leaderboard during the match. The players at the top of the leaderboard are rewarded the most at the end of the game.

Presale Expected to Sell Fast

The presale for Securedverse is currently just getting started. The first phase of the presale is selling the SVC for a price of $0.0143 USDT per token. However, the fundraising is using an increasing pricing strategy, which will increase the token price as the presale hits fundraising milestones. For example, phase two will commence when the fundraising hits $500,000, and the price will increase to $0.0186 USDT.

The price for SCV will continue to increase across four stages until the final price of $0.03. You can see a breakdown of the presale in the following table;

Total Supply 700M $SVC Public Presale Supply 140M $SVC 1st Stage – 35M $SVC 1 USDT = 69 $SVC Price: 0.0143 USDT 2nd Stage – 35M $SVC 1 USDT = 53 $SVC Price: 0.0186 USDT 3rd Stage — 35M $SVC 1 USDT = 43 $SVC Price: 0.023 USDT 4th Stage — 35M $SVC 1 USDT = 33 $SVC Price: 0.03 USDT

With the increasing pricing mechanism in place, those investing in SVC in the earlier stages of the presale benefit more than those investing in the later stages. This is because earlier-stage buyers will already have profits to bank once the fundraising is complete and the token hits exchanges.

It’s important to mention that the token is expected to explode once the presale is over. This is because the team has stated that they have partnerships with multiple tier-one centralized exchanges and will announce the partnerships closer to launch.

The SVC token itself is a BEP-20 token that will be used as the primary transaction and rewards token to fuel the Securedverse platform. Coinsult has audited the token smart contract, and the team has been verified and identified through Coinsiper.

In conclusion, Securedverse is changing the future dynamics of presales by letting its product development occur before fundraising. As a result, those investing during the presale won’t be waiting around for the project to gather traction, as the flagship game will help SCV gather momentum instantly.