SEC’s Gensler Tells Investment Advisers to Steer Clear of Crypto Firms As They Are Not Qualified Custodians

Gary Gensler has once more reiterated that investment advisors ought to be extremely cautious when advocating that one takes a position in crypto, since there are many rules and regulations that one must comply with to do it safely and in a compliant manner.

In particular, he has stated that crypto exchanges can be a liability, since despite what some of them may claim in terms of being qualified custodians, they are not.

What makes a qualified custodian?

Some analysts have shot back at him over this, given that the SEC has not given any guidelines whatsoever as to how an exchange can become a qualified custodian, and many industry participants lament that Gensler is pushing people away from exchanges without highlighting a path to become compliant.

“Based upon how crypto trading and lending platforms generally operate, investment advisers cannot rely on them today as qualified custodians.” https://twitter.com/xrpmemeguy/status/1631527626836701184?s=20

How should one custody their crypto?

When one chooses to invest in crypto, there are many different options that one has for storage. The old mantra in the Bitcoin community is “not your keys, not your coins“, and this highlights the fact that unless you have self custody of your assets you have to trust a third party to be responsible with your funds.

For large institutions and governments, third party custodians with multi sig may be the best option rather than having a sole leader memorise the nation’s private seed phrase, but for individuals self custody is certainly the preferable option since it protects them from anything that could go wrong in other sectors – as shown by FTX, Celsius, Cryptopia, Mt Gox, and many other meltdowns, you can lose all of your Bitcoin if you trust third parties.

