SEC-Related Meme Coins Soar But May Not Last – These Trending Meme Coins Have More Upside Potential

Government regulators taking on major crypto exchanges have found themselves unlikely muses for the latest meme coin rally.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance have inspired the creation of irreverent meme coins referencing the agency and its leadership.

While coins like Good Gensler and FKGARY have seen swift rallies following the legal news, their sudden collapses highlight the perils of betting on meme coins lacking fundamentals.

Rise of the SEC-Themed Meme Coins

The meme coins Good Gensler (GENSLR) and FKGARY saw triple-digit percentage rallies immediately following the SEC’s lawsuit against Coinbase, only to crash shortly thereafter.

Good Gensler spiked 285% but is now trading 30% below those levels. FKGARY climbed over 550% in two days but has since plunged 65%.

The most dramatic rise and fall belonged to a coin simply called SEC. It rocketed an astounding 50,000% within 48 hours of launching but has since lost over 87% of its value.

These abrupt reversals highlight the risks of betting on meme coins that lack fundamentals to support their valuations.

While news events like regulatory actions against major crypto exchanges may temporarily boost interest, meme coins ultimately depend on hype and social media attention to fuel rallies. Once that enthusiasm wanes, the coins come crashing back to earth.

Wall Street Memes and AiDoge, two promising meme coin projects, have generated considerable hype in the market ahead of their launch, offering a fresh perspective to the evolving meme coin ecosystem.

Wall Street Memes: A New Contender in the Meme Coin Arena

The SEC-inspired meme coin rally was short-lived, demonstrating how hype alone cannot sustain cryptocurrencies. However, Wall Street Memes (WSM) is attracting interest as a meme coin built to last.

With a devoted community, proven team, and mainstream attention, WSM has the foundations in place for longevity in the niche market it seeks to disrupt.

Don’t listen to the haters pic.twitter.com/qmuPVTZsPp — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 5, 2023

In under two weeks, the Wall Street Memes has successfully raised more than $5.35 million so far during its presale.

With the current price at $0.0283, the next price increase will occur at $5.83 million, which is less than $500,000 away from the current funding milestone.

Investors are eagerly jumping in to secure their positions before the next price increase. As the project progresses toward its target funding, the price per token will climb further.

With a robust one million-strong social community spread across platforms like Instagram and Twitter, there is considerable interest in the meme coin.

Crypto investors seeking the next big meme coin—similar to the likes of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepecoin—have set their sights on Wall Street Memes as a promising contender.

The Wall Street Memes team boasts an impressive track record. The group made headlines in 2021 when they minted the wildly successful Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, earning $2.5 million within just 32 minutes. With the WSM token, the team hopes to replicate and surpass that success.

Wall Street Memes endeavors to empower the underdog in the finance industry, drawing inspiration from the GameStop and AMC stock movements that represented retail investors’ fight against Wall Street.

The WSM token is designed to benefit the community, with no private sale or unfair team allocation. In fact, 30% of the WSM token supply is dedicated to community rewards.

With 50% of the token supply available in the presale, the funds raised will be allocated to marketing, centralized exchange (CEX) liquidity, and decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity. The total WSM token supply is capped at 2 billion.

The first WSM airdrop is now open, and participants can follow the steps outlined in the Gleam form to be eligible for a share of the $50,000 value airdrop.

Visit Wall Street Memes Now

AiDoge’s Presale Success: The Hype and Potential Behind the $AI Token

Another game-changing project joining the meme coin frenzy is AiDoge, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered meme-generating and sharing platform.

AiDoge’s $AI token presale has recently reached its conclusion, with the platform hitting the hard cap of $14.9 million in just one month.

The project quickly gained momentum, thanks to its pioneering “Meme-to-Earn” (M2E) concept that has investors racing to secure the $AI token at a discount.

AiDoge’s platform is at the forefront of a new era in meme culture, bringing together AI technology and meme creation to create a unique and accessible platform.

With the ability to generate memes based on user-generated text prompts, AiDoge’s platform empowers users to create memes that reflect their unique perspectives and engage with their audience in new and exciting ways.

With AiDoge’s M2E concept, creators can post their content to a public wall where the community can vote on their favorites. The platform’s built-in mechanism will promote the best memes and reward creators with $AI tokens.

By utilizing blockchain technology, the platform will not only enable meme creators to earn income from their hobby but also secure their ownership rights, making it a game-changer in the industry.

AiDoge’s $AI token is becoming a popular investment choice for those seeking sought-after features such as AI and meme coin capabilities, which offer the potential for significant growth.

When $AI lists on exchanges at $0.0000336, it will have a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million, with a total token supply of 1 billion.

As AiDoge delivers on its roadmap and attracts a substantial user base and engaged community, the possibility of a $3.36 billion market cap cannot be discounted.

AiDoge is an exciting new addition to the meme coin market, offering a unique blend of AI-powered meme generation and the M2E concept.

With the presale coming to a close, investors are closely monitoring this platform’s potential to become the next big thing in meme coins.

Visit AiDoge Now

Related: