SEC Loses Important Motion to Seal Deliberations in Ripple Lawsuit

A federal judge has denied a motion from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to seal records of its internal deliberations following a speech by former director William Hinman.

On Tuesday, District Judge Analisa Torres of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York said the documents are “judicial documents” subject to a strong presumption of public access, according to a copy of the filing shared online.

During a speech in June 2018, the former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission declared that Ether (ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, is not a security.

In December last year, the SEC submitted a motion to seal internal communication such as emails, text messages, and expert reports following the speech made by Hinman in the Ripple case.

The organization argued that its mission took priority over the public’s right to access such documents, citing their lack of relevance to the court’s summary judgment decision, among other reasons.

However, Judge Torres said the Hinman Speech documents “would reasonably have the tendency to influence [the Court’s] ruling on a motion.”

Ripple Marks a Win Against SEC

The recent ruling has been seen as a win for the Ripple and crypto community as the Hinman Speech documents can help influence the court decision regarding which cryptocurrencies are securities.

Notably, a magistrate judge named Sarah Netburn from the same court issued a decision in January 2022 ordering the disclosure of said documents to Ripple.

“As Judge Netburn found in her order dated January 13, 2022, the Hinman Speech Documents are not protected by the deliberative process privilege because they do not relate to an agency position, decision, or policy,” Torres reportedly wrote.

“Therefore, sealing these documents would not be related to preserving ‘openness and candor’ within the agency, nor would such an interest be substantial enough to outweigh the strong presumption of public access.”

Meanwhile, Ripple also attempted to conceal certain documents such as financial statements, contractual agreements, and other sensitive information.

The judge granted the majority of the proposed redactions, stating that they were targeted and specific. These allowed redactions included particulars of the company’s financial statements and certain business dealings.

However, the judge deemed certain redactions relating to XRP to be “overbroad,” in addition to a few other proposed redactions.

Ripple-SEC Case is Precedent-Setting for Crypto

The Ripple SEC case is important for the crypto industry because it has been regarded as a precedent-setting case that could have significant implications for how other cryptocurrencies are regulated in the United States.

The case centers around whether the XRP token is a security or a currency, and whether Ripple conducted an unregistered securities offering with it.

If the court rules that XRP is indeed a security and that Ripple violated securities laws, it could set a legal precedent for other cryptocurrencies, making it more difficult for them to operate in the United States without registering with the SEC.

Furthermore, the case highlights the need for clarity and consistency in crypto regulation.

Many have criticized the SEC for lacking clear guidelines and regulations regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs, making it difficult for companies in the industry to comply with the law.

It is worth noting that the SEC is also in a legal battle with Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US.

Just recently, the commission asked a judge to reject Coinbase’s request to compel the commission to respond to a rule-making petition that asked for clearer crypto regulation guidelines.

