SEC Issues Crypto Warning – Investors Risk Significant Loss, But Should Agency Be Giving Investment Advice?

A recent publication by the SEC Investor Education and Advocacy Office is causing a stir in the crypto industry after branding the space ‘replete with fraud’.

The latest in a cascade of fear, uncertainty, and doubt flooding out from Gensler’s agency – the publication took at aim at a number of high-profile fraudulent incidents just a day after the SEC brought charges against Justin Sun and 8 celebrities (including Lindsay Lohan and Akon) for fraudulently promoting crypto asset securities Tronix (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT).

“Risk of loss for individual investors who participate in transactions involving crypto assets, including crypto asset securities, remains significant. The only money you should put at risk with any speculative investment is money you can afford to lose entirely,” warned the publication.

Amid the warnings, the SEC publication spotlighted a number of key warnings to investors as part of an effort towards investor education.

“Proof of Reserves is a term crypto asset entities … use to describe a voluntary method for offering evidence that in the aggregate an entity has sufficient reserve assets to cover what is held for customers and/or accounts at a given point in time,” explained the SEC.

“However, these types of services may not provide any meaningful assurance that these entities hold adequate assets to back their customers’ balances. Further, crypto asset entities might use these in lieu of audited financial statements in order to obscure and confuse customers about the safety of their assets.

“In sum, investors in crypto asset securities should understand they may be deprived of key information and other important protections in connection with their investment.”

Not Your Keys? Not your Coin! Says SEC

Another section of the SEC’s publication took aim at the lessons learned from the seismic collapse of industry giant FTX (although the exchange wasn’t named explicitly in the document).

“Investors who deposit funds or crypto assets with a crypto asset securities entity might cease to have legal ownership of those assets and might not be able to get those assets back when they want to,” explained the warning.

“Over the past year, a number of crypto asset entities have faced severe financial difficulties, sometimes resulting in suspending customers’ ability to withdraw their assets. Some crypto asset entities have entered bankruptcy proceedings, and it is unclear how much of their holdings (if any) customers might be able to recover”.

And the warnings didn’t end there, with the financial regulator also hitting out against paid celebrity promotions of crypto assets.

“It is never a good idea to make an investment decision just because someone famous says a product or service is a good investment,” said the SEC.

“A celebrity endorsement does not mean that an investment is appropriate for all investors, or even that it is legitimate. Often, a celebrity is getting paid to promote the investment opportunity, including those involving crypto assets.

The SEC misses one of the biggest frauds in history – FTX/Alameda Gary Gensler cozies up to the head of that fraud – SBF And then the SEC goes after the most legitimate company in crypto – Coinbase Yes yes very normal and totally rational — sassal.eth (@sassal0x) March 23, 2023

Should the SEC be publishing investment advice?

While the SEC’s advice may appear to be in the best interest of investors, one must question whether it is the regulator’s place to provide investment advice.

The SEC publication highlights the risks and complexities surrounding crypto asset securities, such as volatility, illiquidity, and potential fraud.

However, it appears to overlook the fact that informed investors are aware of these risks and may have accounted for them in their risk tolerance and investment strategies.

Additionally, the SEC’s publication focuses primarily on the negatives associated with crypto investments, without acknowledging the potential benefits and opportunities that the sector may offer.

Despite the SEC’s intention to protect investors, it is important to consider the potential conflicts of interest that may arise from a regulator giving investment advice.

As a government body, the SEC may be inherently biased towards traditional financial markets and systems, which could lead to a skewed perspective on emerging markets like cryptocurrencies.

The SEC is about to find out what happens when you push an entire industry, which is full of young, motivated and wealthy people, over the edge. They are going to get DESTROYED across the board in their unlawful suits against the crypto space. pic.twitter.com/jzvExslW9C — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) March 23, 2023

Moreover, the publication seems to imply that investors are incapable of making informed decisions and conducting their own due diligence – angering many in the crypto community.

In reality, the responsibility lies with investors to educate themselves and make decisions based on their personal circumstances and risk appetite.

It is not the role of the SEC to dictate investment strategies or dissuade individuals from participating in a particular market.

Is it illegal for the SEC to publish investment advice?

While the SEC’s publication advising caution with crypto asset securities may raise questions about whether a regulator should be giving investment advice, it does not appear that the SEC violated any laws or guidelines in doing so.

The SEC’s primary responsibility is to protect investors and maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets. Providing information about potential risks associated with specific investments or markets falls within the scope of the SEC’s mandate to inform and educate investors.

The publication itself is not a rule, regulation, or statement of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it has no legal force or effect. It does not alter or amend applicable law, nor does it create any new or additional obligations for any person.

As a result, the SEC’s publication of an investor alert is within its remit as a regulatory body.

The SEC is trying to protect us from using crypto. What we really need is protection from them. — whalechart (@WhaleChart) March 23, 2023

However, it is essential for investors to understand that the SEC’s perspective may be biased towards traditional financial markets and systems.

They should take the information provided with a grain of salt, conduct their own research, and make informed decisions about their investments in crypto asset securities or any other financial instruments.

