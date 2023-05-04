Crypto News

SEC Deleted Its First Formal Definition Of a ‘Digital Asset’ – What’s Next?

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJimmy Aki Last updated:

SEC Digital Asset

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stepped back from defining what a digital asset is, stating that the term is still under consideration.

Sitting on the Fence?

In a final draft of its Form PF document, the U.S. SEC has clearly stated that it will not be giving a definitive term for what a digital asset is.

The agency explained that it is still considering what a digital asset truly is and will not be adding the term to this current revision of its hedge fund rule for the time being.

The agency’s decision has taken many aback, given that it had previously stated in an August 2022 proposed rule for hedge fund disclosures that it would be adding it in the coming months.

Now, the SEC has backed out and has decided not to include it in its glossary of terms.

Defining this term in the recently released Form PF would have been the first official instance in which the SEC has clearly defined what it considers to be ‘digital assets,’ ‘coins,’ and ‘tokens.’

The SEC’s recent move adds to the outrage of practitioners in the crypto industry in the last half-decade.

Crypto firms have continued to be hunted by U.S. regulators with no clear regulatory oversight to work with.

The SEC would now continue to operate without an official definition of digital assets in its lexicon, despite spending a significant portion of its authority seeking oversight of the multi-trillion dollar sector since current Chair Gary Gensler took over.

Per the final draft, the financial watchdog now requires all securities funds to report key events that could cause systemic risks to investors.

Industry experts see this as a poor approach by the agency to foster growth for the U.S. economy and the burgeoning crypto ecosystem.

According to Twitter user @CryptoWendy0, El Salvador is rewarding innovation in the tech space following President Nayib Bukele’s new executive law while the U.S. SEC is still grappling with the concept of what digital assets are.

Losing Its Grip?

The continued impasse between U.S. regulators and the crypto space is taking much longer than anticipated.

Although U.S. government agencies appear to be making efforts toward providing dynamic and inclusive oversight to the booming ecosystem, some people believe this is not entirely the case.

According to former SEC official Anne-Marie Kelly, the government agency requires transparency from all participants in its ecosystem.

However, its decision to shed little light on how this can be done is hurting its argument.

Kelley explained that the SEC may have removed the definition of digital assets because if it recognizes digital assets as novel products, its argument that they are securities may be undermined.

As a result, crypto assets will no longer fall under its jurisdiction. For U.S. crypto companies, the regulatory environment continues to be hostile.

Since the beginning of the year, the SEC has sued several cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase, for listing unregistered securities on its platform.

However, the exchange recently sued the agency in retaliation for failing to define digital assets properly.

Like many other US-based exchanges, Coinbase is taking proactive measures to secure its continued operations and propel growth.

The exchange plans to launch an international futures trading platform for BTC and ETH perpetual futures. Customers would be able to trade these assets with up to 5X leverage.

Related News

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jimmy Aki.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jimmy Aki

A graduate of the University of Virginia and now based in the UK, Jimmy has been following the development of blockchain for several years, optimistic about its potential to democratize the financial system.
Jimmy's previously published work can be found on BeInCrypto, Bitcoin Magazine, DecryptEconomyWatch, …

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!