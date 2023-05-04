SEC Deleted Its First Formal Definition Of a ‘Digital Asset’ – What’s Next?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stepped back from defining what a digital asset is, stating that the term is still under consideration.

Sitting on the Fence?

In a final draft of its Form PF document, the U.S. SEC has clearly stated that it will not be giving a definitive term for what a digital asset is.

The agency explained that it is still considering what a digital asset truly is and will not be adding the term to this current revision of its hedge fund rule for the time being.

U.S. SEC Changes Its Mind on Officially Labeling Digital Assets #CryptoCurrency (from Reddit) https://t.co/n38F60l2Nq pic.twitter.com/IogKb4GKTq — Jason Fernandes (@TokenJay) May 3, 2023

The agency’s decision has taken many aback, given that it had previously stated in an August 2022 proposed rule for hedge fund disclosures that it would be adding it in the coming months.

Now, the SEC has backed out and has decided not to include it in its glossary of terms.

Defining this term in the recently released Form PF would have been the first official instance in which the SEC has clearly defined what it considers to be ‘digital assets,’ ‘coins,’ and ‘tokens.’

The SEC’s recent move adds to the outrage of practitioners in the crypto industry in the last half-decade.

Crypto firms have continued to be hunted by U.S. regulators with no clear regulatory oversight to work with.

The SEC would now continue to operate without an official definition of digital assets in its lexicon, despite spending a significant portion of its authority seeking oversight of the multi-trillion dollar sector since current Chair Gary Gensler took over.

Per the final draft, the financial watchdog now requires all securities funds to report key events that could cause systemic risks to investors.

Industry experts see this as a poor approach by the agency to foster growth for the U.S. economy and the burgeoning crypto ecosystem.

El Salvador is rewarding innovation and technology while the USA SEC can't even define and deleted the definition of "digital assets yesterday so they have more leverage to go after people for wanting to follow the law @nayibbukele = GOAT https://t.co/hiQbRPTRyQ https://t.co/IK5tFxbnpM — Wendy O (@CryptoWendyO) May 4, 2023

According to Twitter user @CryptoWendy0, El Salvador is rewarding innovation in the tech space following President Nayib Bukele’s new executive law while the U.S. SEC is still grappling with the concept of what digital assets are.

Losing Its Grip?

The continued impasse between U.S. regulators and the crypto space is taking much longer than anticipated.

Although U.S. government agencies appear to be making efforts toward providing dynamic and inclusive oversight to the booming ecosystem, some people believe this is not entirely the case.

"Breaking News: SEC pulls back on defining digital assets, stalling progress on U.S. #crypto regulations. This decision comes nine months after initial proposal. Let's show our support for clarity and regulation by liking and retweeting! #cryptocurrency #blockchain" pic.twitter.com/p3vc6GATbk — Cryptonic Daily (@CryptonicDaily) May 4, 2023

According to former SEC official Anne-Marie Kelly, the government agency requires transparency from all participants in its ecosystem.

However, its decision to shed little light on how this can be done is hurting its argument.

Kelley explained that the SEC may have removed the definition of digital assets because if it recognizes digital assets as novel products, its argument that they are securities may be undermined.

As a result, crypto assets will no longer fall under its jurisdiction. For U.S. crypto companies, the regulatory environment continues to be hostile.

Since the beginning of the year, the SEC has sued several cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase, for listing unregistered securities on its platform.

However, the exchange recently sued the agency in retaliation for failing to define digital assets properly.

BREAKING COINBASE JUST SUED SEC FOR

AMSWER ON RULES SPECIFIC TO

DIGITAL ASSETS. — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) April 25, 2023

Like many other US-based exchanges, Coinbase is taking proactive measures to secure its continued operations and propel growth.

The exchange plans to launch an international futures trading platform for BTC and ETH perpetual futures. Customers would be able to trade these assets with up to 5X leverage.

Related News