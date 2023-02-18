SEC Charges NBA Legend Paul Pierce With Breaching Securities Law By Touting EthereumMax

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against former NBA player Paul Pierce for promoting EMAX tokens on social media without disclosing that he was compensated for the advertising and for making false and misleading statements about the cryptocurrency asset.

Today we announced charges against former NBA player Paul Pierce for touting EMAX tokens on social media without disclosing the payment he received for the promotion and for making false and misleading promotional statements about the same crypto asset. — U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) February 17, 2023

SEC Charges NBA Legend Paul Pierce

On February 17th, the US Securities and Exchange Commission announced that Paul Pierce, a former forward for the Boston Celtics, has reached a settlement regarding allegations of unlawfully promoting cryptocurrency. As a result of violating the anti-touting and anti-fraud regulations, Pierce has agreed to pay over $1.4 million in penalties.

US SEC SAYS FORMER NBA PLAYER PAUL PIERCE TO PAY $1.4 MILLION TO SETTLE CHARGES OF ILLEGALLY PROMOTING CRYPTOCURRENCY — StockMKTNewz – Evan (@StockMKTNewz) February 17, 2023

The SEC has charged Paul Pierce with making false and deceptive advertising claims about the cryptocurrency EthereumMax. According to the SEC, Pierce promoted EthereumMax tokens on Twitter without disclosing that he received $244,000 in EMAX tokens as compensation.

Furthermore, the SEC alleged that Pierce misled the public about the digital token’s investment performance by sharing a picture of an account with significant profits, despite his fund not performing as well. He posted a false screenshot that suggested his account had higher earnings and assets than it actually did.

SEC Charges NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce for Unlawfully Touting and Making Misleading Statements about Crypto Security EthereumMaxhttps://t.co/WxbYCvl7gehttps://t.co/am37WsBGUX

disgorgement of $244,116, prejudgment interest of $15,449, civil money penalty of $1,150,000 — your #1 source for absurdist true crime (@davidgerard) February 17, 2023

Paul Pierce Will Pay $1.4 Settlement

Gurbir S. Grewal, head of the SEC’s division of enforcement, stated that federal securities regulations are clear that any celebrity or individual promoting a cryptocurrency asset security must disclose the type, source, and amount of compensation received for the advertising.

He further noted that investors have the right to know if a security’s promoter is unbiased and that Mr. Pierce failed to provide this information. As a result, the SEC’s ruling concludes that Pierce violated the anti-solicitation and anti-fraud sections of the federal securities laws.

Former NBA Player Paul Pierce Agrees to Pay $1.4 Million to Resolve SEC Charges of Unlawful Promotion of Cryptocurrency — Zero-sum Game (@gameofzero) February 17, 2023

US regulators had accused Paul Pierce of promoting and making false claims about a cryptocurrency token, and he has agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle the dispute.

The SEC stated that Pierce did not admit or deny the allegations, but agreed to pay a $1,115,000 penalty, which includes $240,000 in disgorgement and interest. Pierce has also committed to refrain from promoting any cryptocurrency asset securities for the next three years.

The Importance of Disclosure

SEC Chair Gary Gensler is reportedly planning to launch a tough crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry. He stated that this case is another reminder to celebrities that they must disclose to the public the source and amount of compensation received for promoting investment in securities. Additionally, they must truthfully inform investors when promoting securities.

SEC chair issues warning to celebrities promoting crypto amid latest enforcement action

Gary Gensler said investors in crypto projects “should know why celebrities are making those endorsements,” as Kim Kardashian and Paul Pierce did for EMAX through social media. pic.twitter.com/PnsDVgmF1e — Aileen (@yalin52899397) February 17, 2023

In 2021, many celebrities used their social media platforms, which have a large following, to raise awareness of digital assets during the cryptocurrency bull run. Among them were Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather, two wealthy individuals who supported EMAX. This generated media attention and resulted in investors suing the celebrities for alleged fraud, although the case was ultimately dismissed.

However, in October 2022, Kim Kardashian agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle SEC claims that she failed to disclose the compensation she received for advertising EthereumMax.

