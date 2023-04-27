SEC Chairman Gensler Releases Controversial Crypto Regulation Video, Sparking Heated Backlash

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler (Screenshot from Twitter Vide0)

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler released a video on Twitter Thursday addressing cryptocurrency regulation and the agency’s role in protecting investors.

Gensler, who has long been intrigued by the potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, has a history of taking a hard line on crypto regulation. Since his appointment as SEC Chairman in April 2021, he has fined multiple crypto companies and promoters for various securities violations, including a $100 million fine issued to BlockFi. However, Gensler’s approach has been met with criticism, questioning the effectiveness of his tactics.

Intermediaries for investment contracts are required to comply with securities laws & register with @SECGov. Instead, many crypto platforms are contending that their investment contracts are something else. The law cares about what something actually is, not what you call it. — Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) April 27, 2023

In the video, Gensler uses an analogy to get his point across. He starts off by saying that dog-owners are legally required to use a leash when walking their dogs in many countries. He goes on to say that it wouldn’t matter what the owner calls the dog. If the owner claims that the dog is actually a goldfish, they would still receive the same punishment under the law.

Critics of Gensler are already poking fun at his video. All of the top comments on the video critiqued his argument and many complained that his analogy doesn’t fit the scenario well. Furthermore, they note that it does not entertain the fact that the definition of a dog is clear-cut whereas the definition of a security, especially when applied to cryptocurrencies, is quite vague.

The backlash for the video may have been intensified by Gensler and the SEC’s refusal to rule on a rule-making petition recently filed by Coinbase. Gensler’s video was released only a few days after Coinbase filed an Administrative Procedure Act challenge against the SEC. The filing asks the SEC to make a public ruling on the rule-making petition to provide clarity about how existing regulation applies to cryptocurrencies.

Some commenters, including Coindesk writer Zack Voell, argue that Gensler is critiquing crypto exchanges for not following rules that he and the SEC refuse to clarify.

Despite the critiques, Gensler’s argument is simple. He says that cryptocurrency exchanges and brokers must fall into compliance with the SEC and provide sufficient investor-protection.

In the video, Gensler dove into specific investor-protections that he believes many exchanges are missing such as “rulebooks and surveillance to prevent fraud and manipulation. Or appropriate custody and segregation of customer assets so they don’t get misused or abused or simply become the property of the platform, especially if it goes into bankruptcy.”

These investor-protections are an important part of a functioning economy and everyday investors often suffer without them. The disastrous collapse of crypto exchange FTX this year proved how lacking some exchanges are in this area and how devastating the effects of lacking investor-protections can be.