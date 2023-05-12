Scientists Discover Enzyme that Makes Electricity From the Air

Scientists at Monash University Biomedicine Discovery Institute in Melbourne isolated a strange protein from soil bacteria that converts hydrogen from the air into electricity. The scientists posit that this protein could generate sufficient renewable electricity to power small devices.

This achievement is particularly remarkable considering the miniscule amount of hydrogen present in the atmosphere. The research was published in Nature, one of the most prestigious scientific peer-reviewed journals.

Enzymes are a kind of protein that helps push forward (catalyze) chemical reactions of all sorts. They are essential for all forms of life and drive most biological processes.

The research team in Melbourne achieved a significant breakthrough by discovering and isolating an enzyme, dubbed Huc, that can produce electricity from hydrogen in aerobic conditions (in the presence of oxygen).They used multiple advanced techniques to determine its atomic structure and even its electrical pathways.

Scientists have long known that certain extremophile bacteria can utilize atmospheric hydrogen as an energy source, but the exact mechanism remained elusive until now.

Huc is essentially a ‘natural battery’ that can take in a sustained input of Hydrogen gas and output a sustained electric current. When exposed to greater amounts of Hydrogen gas it produces even more energy. Remarkably, Huc can utilize the minuscule quantities of hydrogen in the air, which is only about 0.00005% Hydrogen.

The researchers believe that Huc could be a major step in the development of biological renewable energy. It seems to be the perfect enzyme. It is extraordinarily stable and can withstand freezing temperatures and can be heated at least 80 degrees Celsius without losing its power to generate electricity.

Moreover, the efficiency of Huc is noteworthy, enabling it to generate electricity even with hydrogen quantities less than the tiny amount present in the atmosphere. If that wasn’t enough, it is made by common soil bacteria, making it easy to source and produce in large quantities.

The next step in bringing Huc into real technology is to scale up production. Once enough is produced, researchers can start testing it in real-world use-cases. Potential applications could include small devices requiring a modest but steady flow of electricity, such as biometric monitors or environmental sensors.

Related Articles:

9 Best Crypto Exchanges USA 2023 – Find a Crypto Trading Platform

Netflix Reportedly Cutting 2023 Spending by $300 Million Amid Slowing Growth

3 Vital Freelancing Tools All Freelancers Need to Take Advantage Of