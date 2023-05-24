Say Goodbye To Your Dozens of Crypto Trading Tools – This Platform Has It All

Trading is hard.

That’s especially true in cryptocurrency and NFT markets, where prices are much more volatile than in traditional financial markets.

Crypto traders typically use dozens of different charting and market analysis tools in an attempt to gain an edge.

Nonetheless, according to quantifiedstrategies.com, between 70-90% of traders lose money.

But a new web3 platform is here to help.

Launchpad XYZ is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that puts all your trading tools in one place.

According to the project’s website, Launchpad XYZ will feature a market information hub called Trading Edge, which will help investors and traders “make an informed decision… with sentiment, news and market insights, as well as top trade setups from experienced traders”.

Launchpad XYZ has a newsletter aimed at providing “market-leading alpha” for more experienced traders and investors (also called Trading Edge), which can be signed up for via the project’s website.

Launchpad XYZ will also feature a market-leading trading terminal, with all trades to be conducted via Launchpad XYZ’s very own, in-house decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX).

“We’ll focus on attracting market-leading liquidity providers to ensure your trades complete fully on the Launchpad XYZ DEX”.

The platform will also offer a peer-to-peer (P2P) non-fungible token (NFT) exchange.

Launchpad XYZ also has you covered for education. The project pledges it will provide “all the training required to be a successful trader and empowering Web3 users of any experience level to maximise their profit potential”.

Launchpad XYZ will equip you with the knowledge to decode charts and turn them into profitable opportunities

Launchpad XYZ’s “Alpha” section of the platform will “help you learn what really has an impact on your ability to generate yield from Web3”, the platform says on its website.

All said, Launchpad XYZ claims that its tools will help traders and investors find the next 100x Web3 asset.

Gain access to our real-time analytics and trend data, and start buying low and selling high on the Launchpad XYZ platform

Soon you will be able to say goodbye to all your dozens of trading tools, as this amazing new web3 platform really has it all.

Launchpad is Much More Than Just a Crypto Trading Platform

Launchpad XYZ is building a revolutionary, all-encompassing web3 platform that, according to the project’s Whitepaper, aims to make the highly “fractured and intimidating” web3 space more easily accessible.

At Launchpad, we are building a platform that has everything you need to find the next Web3 assets that could do 100x

The web3 start-up aims to build a “humanized, curated portal that provides easy access to the best projects in the blockchain space, with the ability to self-custody any asset you own”.

“From NFTs to play-to-earn games, Launchpad XYZ will provide an unbiased window into the latest and greatest experiences Web3 has to offer”.

Launchpad XYZ users will have access to the metaverse and play-to-earn web3 gaming worlds via the platform’s metaverse library and web3 gaming hub.

Users will be able to take immediate self-custody of their crypto assets via Launchpad XYZ’s very own web3 wallet.

Launchpad XYZ and our secure #Web3 Wallet will keep your assets all safe and accessible

Ultimately, Launchpad XYZ wants to facilitate crypto mass adoption by acting as a bridge between Web2 and Web3 for brands, “enabling them to access the power of immutable contracts and validated data, whilst wrapping them in market-leading experiences”.

This way, the project aims to “help brands to onboard the next 10 million Web3 users by providing them with tools, knowledge, and audiences in line with the current infrastructure”.

One of 2023’s Best Presales?

To fund the development of its revolutionary all-in-one web3 platform, Launchpad XYZ is currently conducting an already hugely popular presale of its native $LPX token.

The web3 start-up’s presale of its native $LPX crypto token is in its second stage and has already raised a whopping $584,000, despite only launching a few weeks ago.

The current $LPX price is $0.0445, but investors should move quickly to secure their tokens ahead of the next 3.3% price rise to $0.046 when the presale hits $1.55 million and enters its third stage.

Over a subsequent nine presale stages, the $LPX price will be gradually lifted to $0.0565, which is the price the token will list at on the Launchpad XYZ decentralized exchange in the third quarter of 2023.

That means that investors who get in now can be sat on paper gains of around 27% by the time the token ICOs later this year.

Major crypto news and analysis websites like Cryptonews.com, Business 2 Community and Techopedia all rank Launchpad XYZ amongst their top crypto presales of the year.

