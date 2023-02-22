Crypto News

Sandbox-Like Planet Building Ecosystem is a Metaverse Innovator – Presale Live Now

Jamie McNeill

robotera building

RobotEra is a brand new metaverse in which players have the opportunity to make use of robots in an interplanetary building ecosystem.

The project is focused on learning from the successes of previous metaverses that gained traction, such as the Sandbox, and innovating to achieve more than they did.

A play to earn building ecosystem

One of the ways that RobotEra seeks to differentiate itself from the competition in the metaverse space is by also capitalising on the play to earn trend, which has been extremely popular over the course of the last few months.

Players are able to use robots to participate in building games, for which they can earn rewards in the TARO token.

The TARO token is used to distribute rewards for successful gaming, as the native currency of the metaverse, and as the governance token for the RobotEra DAO.

The RobotEra presale is now live

The RobotEra presale has now been live for several weeks, and in that time the team has managed to successfully raise over $900k in order to be able to develop the project further and meet all of the milestones on their roadmap.

This is an impressive raise, and gives the team a lot of flexibility with their goals – the community is excited about the prospect of what they will be able to build now that they are nearing the $1m market.

The token presale is being conducted in a series of stages, with the token price gradually increasing at each stage. Currently, the token is priced at $0.02, but this will rise to $0.025 at the next stage. For those intent on building their portfolios as well as virtual worlds, this may well be worth investigating.

This means that anyone who wants to participate in the presale to ensure early bird prices ought to head over to the website now.

author image

Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.

