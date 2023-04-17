Samsung to Replace Google With Bing? Panic Accelerates Work On An All-New AI Google Search

Employees at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, have been in a state of panic since learning back in March that Samsung might replace Google’s search engine with Microsoft’s Bing as the default across its devices.

That’s according to internal messages cited by the New York Times in a recent article.

Samsung is one of the world’s largest smartphone makers and its contract with Google for its search engine is worth around $3 billion per year.

If Samsung is to switch to Bing, that could raise panic that Apple might soon follow suit. Apple’s contract with Google to have its search engine as the default is worth a staggering $20 billion a year.

AI Technology is Shaking Up the Status Quo in Big Tech

Google has been far and away the world’s most widely used search engine now for more than a decade.

Indeed, Google’s search engine has been used by Samsung as the default on its mobile phones now for more than 12 years.

So what could possibly have happened to have shaken up the status quo so much?

Developments in Artificial Intelligence. That’s what.

Last November, OpenAI sent shockwaves around the world following the release of its still-in-development chatbot called ChatGPT.

Users were astounded by ChatGPT’s capabilities when it comes to analyzing information, solving complex, varied problems and creating human-like responses and content.

The technology was immediately hailed as revolutionary and become the fastest application in history to hit 100 million users.

Microsoft was the first major tech giant to make a move, immediately making a historic $10 billion investment into OpenAI.

ChatGPT, whose abilities to answer user requests and questions seems, in many ways, far superior to search engines like Google’s, could soon render search engines in their current form obsolete.

ChatGPT’s arrival on the scene at the end of last year has sparked a race amongst major tech giants to develop and release comparable Generative AI technologies.

Microsoft’s Bing recently added new AI technology, while Chinese tech giant Baidu has released its own chatbot called Ernie.

Having recognized new generate AI technologies like ChatGPT as the biggest threat to its business in decades, Google has been working overdrive to develop its own new AI products.

Google Racing to Upgrade Search Engine With AI

According to a New York Times article, Google is working to build a brand new search engine that would provide users with a far more personalized experience, and is also working to add new AI features to its existing search engine.

Reportedly the race to add new features to Google’s existing search engine is happening under a project called “Magi”.

The project reportedly has 160 people working on it full time and its features supposedly already in testing.

Despite its panic to upgrade its products with new AI capabilities, Google remains in a strong good position.

The company has been spearheading some of the most advanced research into AI technology in the world for years, including via its DeepMind laboratory in London.

It recently also released a beta version of its own generative AI chatbot called Bard. Bard is yet available on masse to the public just yet like ChatGPT.

