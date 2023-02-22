Sam Bankman-Fried to Skip Testifying at Voyager Digital Bankruptcy Trial – What’s He Hiding?

Sam Bankman-Fried has decided that he will skip testifying at the Voyager Digital Bankruptcy trial, which has angered many in the community after the alleged criminal continues to behave in a duplicitous manner.

Judge orders SBF be banned from using VPNs

After being placed under house arrest for his role in the collapse of the FTX exchange, SBF stopped his media tour (likely at the advice of his lawyers).

However, this didn’t mean that he had stopped trying to influence the public’s perception of him and, in an attempt to improve his lot, he decided that he would try to contact various members of FTX and potential witnesses for his trial.

This resulted in him being called back to court, where the judge ruled that he should not be allowed to use VPNs, and pondered whether or not he ought to be completely banned from the Internet altogether.

According to the judge, SBF was using virtual private networks (VPNs) during the Super Bowl in order to try and influence witnesses, which is highly illegal.

Why wouldn’t SBF want to attend the Voyager trial?

There has been some speculation as to why SBF wouldn’t want to testify at the Voyager Digital trial, and this has mostly circulated around the fact that he may accidentally continue to say things that make his own defence more complicated.

Thus far, before his trial has even started, he has already managed to give a whole range of contentious evidence to his prosecutors that could make his life more difficult.

For the time being, prosecutors and defence lawyers are currently working to accumulate all the necessary evidence that they can before the case is taken to court, after which it is expected that SBF will spend the rest of his life in prison.

