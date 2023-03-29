Crypto News

Sam Bankman-Fried Accused by DOJ of Bribing Chinese Officials to Unfreeze $1bn of FTX Crypto

Crypto’s biggest baddie is being charged with yet more crimes.

Sam Bankman-Fried has been hit by US authorities with a third indictment in four months over the alleged bribery of Chinese government officials.

Bankman-Fried oversaw defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX until its spectacular collapse last November.

The collapse of FTX, which ostensibly occurred due to a co-mingling of funds between FTX and Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund Alameda Research, is likely to result in billions in losses to the platform’s depositors.

In wake of the third indictment, Bankman-Fried is now being charged with a total of 13 criminal counts, including securities fraud, money laundering, campaign finance violations and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

According to a new indictment filed earlier this week by the US Department of Justice, Bankman-Fried “directed a bribe of at least $40 million to one or more Chinese government officials.”

Allegedly, the bribe was aimed at getting Chinese officials to unfreeze Alameda Research accounts at two of China’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges that together contained over $1 billion in crypto.

According to the DoJ, Bankman-Fried had tried numerous other means to release the funds, before finally resorting to bribery.

The bribe worked. According to the DoJ’s indictment, “after confirmation that the Accounts were unfrozen, Bankman-Fried authorized the transfer of additional tens of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency to complete the bribe”.

According to the DoJ, Alameda then used these funds to make further crypto market bets.

FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange company logo seen on a dark display. Selective focus. Concept. Stafford, United Kindom, November 13, 2022.

Bankman-Fried Likely Going Down for a Long-time

The DoJ first charged Bankman-Fried in December for the alleged theft of billions of dollars worth of crypto funds from FTX customers, as well as over the alleged misleading of FTX and Alameda investors and lenders.

In a second indictment in February, Bankman-Fried was hit with charges over conspiring to commit bank fraud and to operate and unlicensed money-transmitting business.

Now he faces new charges, including those related to the bribery of foreign government officials.

And to make matters worse, three of his key co-conspirators at FTX and Alameda are cooperating with prosecutors, with two having admitted that they helped Bankman-Fried mislead investors and lenders.

Things are not looking good for the former FTX CEO as his trial in October draws closer. Bankman-Fried, who is just 31 years old, has pleaded not guilty to charges in the first indictment. Time will tell if he also pleads not guilty on the latest two indictments.

According to Euronews, Bankman-Fried could face up to 155 years in jail if he is found guilty on the first two indictments. That could rise to over 200 years if he is also convicted of this third indictment.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

