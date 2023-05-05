RNDR Price Prediction: Retest of $2.5 Resistance Imminent?

On Friday, the RNDR price prediction remains mostly neutral, as RNDR/USD is down by 3.50% in 24 hours with a -0.076 price decline. The current price stands at $2.167. After rising last week to its one-year highest level at $2.5790, the prices have experienced some pressure this week.

About half of the previous week’s gains have been lost so far, and the short-term outlook appears to be bearish.

RNDR Token: Facilitating Transactions in the Render Network Ecosystem

The RNDR token is an ERC-20 token used to facilitate transactions between GPU Providers and artists within the Render Network ecosystem. This unique platform allows users to contribute their extra and unused GPU power from personal devices to various projects, from visual effects to rendering motion graphics.

In return, contributors receive RNDR tokens. The network is gaining attention because its features address three main challenges faced by the market: Scalability, Optionality, and IP Protection. GPU providers, also known as node operators, earn by offering resources while artists use their RNDR tokens to access the GPU computing power.

In its recent quarterly report released on May 3, the network reported a surge in activity, with 840,804 frames rendered in March 2023 alone. Compared to the frames rendered and RNDR distributed in December 2022, the network reported a significant increase last month, with 15% and 29% growth, respectively.

The Render Network’s quarterly stats for Q4 2022-Q1 2023 have been released for the community to review trends and growth. Here are the key highlights of the post: — Render Network | RNDR (@RenderToken) May 3, 2023

Furthermore, the network recently added Stable Diffusion services to its creator protocol. This feature was the first of many planned by the network. All these developments in Q1 and plans for expansion in the upcoming quarters were favoring the RNDR token.

However, it appears that market prices are experiencing a correction this week before any potential rally, as prices reached a one-year high-level last week.

RNDR Price Prediction: Is a Retest of $2.5 Resistance on the Horizon?

The current Render token price stands at $2.23, with a 24-hour trading volume of $168 million. Currently, its CoinMarketCap ranking is #59, with a live market cap of $812 million. There are 363,911,539 RNDR coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 536,870,912 RNDR coins.

On Friday, the RNDR price prediction remains neutral as an upward trendline provides support near the $2.15 level, and a break below this level could send the RNDR price lower toward $2.028.

In the 4-hour timeframe, the RNDR/USD pair has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern, supporting the pair near the $2.10 level and offering resistance at the $2.30 level.

Typically, the symmetrical triangle pattern tends to break out in either direction, depending on the news and demand for that particular coin. If RNDR breaks the triangle pattern on the upside, we may see its price heading toward $2.50.

On the other hand, a bearish break below the $2.10 level could potentially drop the price to the next support level of $2.05.

