Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Bulls Look to Push to $1 as XRP Signs Deal With Colombia for CBDC and End of SEC Lawsuit Looms

Bulls are eyeing a potential push to the $1 mark as positive developments unfold for XRP. The recent signing of a deal with Colombia for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and the impending resolution of the long-standing lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) drive optimism among investors.

In this Ripple (XRP) price prediction, we will delve into the current market dynamics surrounding Ripple and explores the potential implications of these recent developments on XRP’s price.

XRP Slips but Positive Partnerships and Government Support Offer Hope for Recovery

Ripple’s XRP coin has been facing challenges lately, with its value declining consistently. It reached a low point of 0.4839 in the past week, which was concerning for investors. However, there was a momentary recovery on June 13 when XRP briefly reached a peak of $0.56 level.

This upward movement generated excitement among investors, hoping for a sustained positive trend.

$XRP fell to as low as 46.18 cents Wednesday afternoon leading the crypto markets sell-off. It erased all previous gains from the price rally tied to the release of “Hinman emails” in the lawsuit between Ripple Labs and @SECGov. @sndr_krisztian reportshttps://t.co/JG5MnATGXo — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) June 14, 2023

Unfortunately, the coin could not sustain its momentum and has reverted to a downward trajectory. XRP is priced at $0.479387, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 billion. Over the past 24 hours, XRP has experienced a decline of nearly 1%. Despite the recent challenges in Ripple’s XRP coin, there is some positive news to consider.

From a technical standpoint, Ripple has retraced 61.8% of its previous move around the $0.470 level. Currently, XRP is breaking below this level, opening up further room for selling until $0.44553 or $0.4200.

Ripple Forms Strategic Partnership with Central Bank of Colombia

Ripple has recently made an exciting announcement regarding a strategic partnership with the Central Bank of Colombia. This partnership showcases Ripple’s dedication to promoting sustainable growth and creating opportunities for XRP investors in the future.

JUST IN: 🚨 $XRP#Ripple has partnered with the Central Bank of Colombia. — Shiba Archives (@ShibaArchives) June 15, 2023

It also highlights Ripple’s efforts to expand its presence in the Latin American region, which could potentially lead to favorable developments for the cryptocurrency.

Apart from this, the Japanese government has set a target to adopt XRP by 2025. It is worth mentioning that Strategic Business Innovator Group (SBI) recently unveiled a detailed roadmap outlining the planned implementation of XRP tokens throughout Japan. @yoshitaka_kitao Was The Only Person From Financial Institution Who Supported #XRP & #XRPCommunity Since Day 1 Of The Lawsuit & He Is Still Supporting #XRP & #XRPCommunity Thankyou Sir #Japan Pro Crypto Country 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/xvbE4yibWh — XRP CAPTAIN (@UniverseTwenty) June 12, 2023 This development was seen as a significant catalyst that has the potential to limit further losses in Ripple’s coin prices as it represents a positive stride towards fostering broader acceptance and utilization of XRP within the country. How Does This Impact XRP Price? The recent partnership between Ripple and the Central Bank of Colombia, along with Ripple’s efforts to expand in the Latin American region, can have a positive impact on the price of XRP. These developments showcase Ripple’s commitment to growth and create opportunities for XRP investors, which can generate optimism and investor confidence.

Ripple’s Ongoing Lawsuit and Potential Impact on XRP Prices

Despite facing a lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple, a cryptocurrency company, has progressed. Ripple recently achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully obtaining court-ordered access to the release of emails related to a speech by former SEC Director William Hinman.

The unsealing of the Hinman documents could shed light on Ripple’s legal status and the future of XRP. Ripple advocates eagerly await the potential game-changer in the ongoing SEC lawsuit.

In the speech, Hinman stated that Ethereum and Bitcoin were not considered securities. Ripple believes these emails will support its case by showing the SEC’s inconsistent position on cryptocurrencies.

The lawsuit is still ongoing, but Ripple’s efforts to obtain the emails could benefit their legal situation, potentially positively affecting XRP prices.

If the emails show inconsistencies in the SEC’s stance on cryptocurrencies, it may bolster Ripple’s legal position and generate positive investor sentiment.

If Ripple can demonstrate that the SEC has not applied consistent standards to different cryptocurrencies, it could undermine the SEC’s case and generate sympathy and support for Ripple among investors and the wider crypto community.

Japanese Government’s Adoption of XRP to Boost Ripple XRP Coin Price

The potential support for Ripple’s XRP coin is boosted by the Japanese government’s plan to embrace using XRP within the country’s banking sector. SBI Group, a prominent financial group, has also revealed a roadmap for adopting XRP in Japan, aiming to streamline cross-border transactions.

The endorsement by the Japanese government and SBI lends credibility to XRP and may increase investor confidence. As adoption expands and cross-border transactions become more efficient, demand for XRP could surge, potentially driving its price upwards.

The government’s target and planned implementation of XRP tokens further indicate broader acceptance and utilization, potentially limiting price declines and supporting its value.

