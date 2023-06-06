Ripple Price Prediction: Can XRP Still Reach $1 If it Wins Its SEC Case After the Binance Lawsuit?

The ongoing saga of Ripple’s legal face-off with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a compelling turn in light of the recent SEC lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

As Ripple battles allegations of conducting an unregistered securities offering, the emerging Binance situation provides a fresh lens through which we must view Ripple’s potential outcomes and its impact on XRP’s price.

Following yesterday’s news of Binance’s lawsuit by the SEC, which asserts several cryptocurrencies including BNB, MATIC, and SOL were unregistered securities, Ripple’s case takes on a new level of significance.

The most glaring omission in the SEC suit vs Binance was ETH, the token marketed and sold by the Ethereum Foundation and Consensys, being left off the list of securities. The SEC knows it will face opposition from extremely well financed backers of ETH, including Coinbase. 1/ — Cory Klippsten 🖐️ Swan.com 🦢 #Bitcoin (@coryklippsten) June 5, 2023

SEC v. Ripple: XRP Lawyer Suggests 3% Chance of SEC Win

With Binance accused of lying to regulators and compromising customer and investor safety, all eyes are now more than ever on the regulatory tussles faced by major crypto players.

If Ripple can successfully defend its position, it could potentially lay the groundwork for other crypto companies facing similar accusations.

Recall the statement made by John Deaton, a leading Ripple lawyer, predicting that the chances of the SEC securing an outright win against Ripple were below 3%. Deaton’s predictions, though optimistic for Ripple, are made more interesting given the emerging scenario with Binance.

He also noted the likelihood of Ripple securing a victory through a “splitting the baby” ruling, wherein the judge may rule that XRP was an unregistered security only prior to 2018, is 50%.

Now, more than ever, the crypto community anticipates June 13, the date set for the potential unsealing of the Hinman materials, which could have a significant impact on the SEC vs Ripple case.

Could Binance Lawsuit Hit Ripple Price Prediction?

Amidst this unfolding narrative, Ripple’s price continues to show promising signs of a breakout posturing.

SEC coming after the largest #crypto exchange and we only dump 5% ? I’m not buying it. These aren’t bear market numbers — cousin crypto (@cousincrypt0) June 6, 2023

Despite yesterday’s late afternoon market retrace, Ripple’s XRP price has shown bullish tendencies since mid-May, with the remittance token coiling for another breakout.

This is partly fuelled by revitalized optimism in the XRP community, which awaits the imminent victory in the lawsuit against the SEC.

As the crypto markets continues to brace for volatility amidst unfolding legal dramas, the central question remains – “Can XRP still reach $1 if it wins its SEC case, even after the Binance lawsuit?”

For now, the answer appears optimistic, especially if Ripple successfully navigates the tenuous legal terrain ahead – but the ripples across the industry at large could be far more turbulent than initially expected.

Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis: Binance Dents XRP Price

Yesterday’s bullish poise met stiff resistance from the topside macro trendline, and price action met rejection following the announcement of the SEC v. Binance lawsuit – which sent crypto markets tumbling.

The tough rejection drove a huge -10.74% retracement for Ripple price, which plummeted to local support from the MA20 before bouncing back above the key $0.50 price level.

Source.

Now in desperate consolidation following the seismic move, Ripple price is currently trading at $0.51 (+0.43%) at the time of writing, as buy pressure absorbs the worst of yesterday’s shocks.

The quick recovery is testament to the strong bullish sentiment underpinning the SEC v. Ripple case, as XRP has posted a much stronger recovery compared to Bitcoin.

In a strange silver lining, the retracement move has significantly cooled off key technical indicator the RSI.

Now sat at a calmer level around 58, there could now be the capacity for a serious upside move ahead of June 13.

This sentiment is matched by the MACD oscillator which remains at a bullish signal of 0.0034 following the strong display of support from the MA20 yesterday.

Ripple Price Prediction: Could XRP Become Market Beating Trade in June?

With the RSI significantly cooled off by Yesterday’s retracement move, technical structure is now in strong bullish form with little reason for concern.

Better still, XRP market sentiment underpinning the SEC v. Ripple case remains strong, with buy pressure unfazed by the Binance spook yesterday.

Source.

This leaves Ripple price prediction with serious upside potential, a move up to $0.60 (a possible +17.5%) is still on the cards.

While downside risk remains insignificant, with the strong display of support from the MA20 affirming expectations of lower support at $0.4875 (a possible -4.47%).

Overall, this leaves Ripple price prediction with a risk: reward ratio of 3.93, a great entry characterised by alluring reward structure.

