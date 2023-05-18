Ripple Acquires Swiss Startup For $250 Million To Expand Internationally

Ripple has announced the acquisition of a Swiss crypto custody company named Metaco, for $250 million, half of which will be paid in cash and half in equity. This purchase is a move by the cross-border remittances company to expand its operations internationally as well as broaden the array of services it offers.

Ripple’s Strategic Metaco Acquisition

Metaco, a company established in 2015 in Switzerland, provides a number of crypto services targeted at assisting financial institutions to securely store, exchange, issue, and manage digital currencies.

In a deal Ripple terms “the largest deal” the company has seen in the last year, Ripple spent a quarter billion dollars on the company which is expected to aid Ripple in expanding its offerings and enable it to custody, issue, and settle any type of tokenized asset.

Today, we are proud to announce Ripple has acquired @metaco_sa, becoming the sole shareholder of the Swiss-based provider of digital asset custody and tokenization technology. Learn more: https://t.co/GrI3u13iDT — Ripple (@Ripple) May 17, 2023

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in a statement:

Metaco is a proven leader in institutional digital asset custody with an exceptional executive bench and a truly unmatched customer track record.

“Through the strength of our balance sheet and financial position, Ripple will continue pressing our advantage in the areas critical to crypto infrastructure. Bringing on Metaco is monumental for our growing product suite and expanding global footprint”, Garlinghouse added.

This acquisition happens at a time when the entire cryptocurrency sector is dealing with a myriad of challenges, such as rising interest rates, more restrictive funding requirements, widespread layoffs, and declining firm valuations.

According to Garlinhouse, the signing of this deal showed that big deals could still be struck despite the pressures the market as a whole is under.

“At a time when others are closing their doors or facing layoffs, I think it’s a really important signal for the industry, it’s also a signal that Ripple’s in a strong position — we’re going to play offense,” he said adding “There’s a lot of deals people have tried to do during this crypto winter — I think this will really be a mark of a crypto spring.”

This acquisition seems to be a strategic move on Ripple’s end and will likely boost the company’s operations in the long run since for starters, the fact that Metaco is situated outside of the United States, where crypto law is much clearer, is a benefit for Ripple.

Additionally, the Swiss company has high-profile clients including Citi, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale‘s digital asset arm in addition to $20 million in funding.

Ripple is now Metaco’s sole shareholder, the company said. Metaco will continue to remain independent and its CEO Adrien Treccani will stay on as CEO.

In the official announcement, Treccani said:

This deal will enable Metaco to leverage Ripple’s scale and market strength to reach our goals and deliver value to our clients at a faster pace. We look forward to continuing to serve unprecedented levels of institutional demand with the utmost excellence in delivery, as our clients have come to expect.

$200 Million SEC Lawsuit Defense

Ripple has been fighting legal battles with the US Securities Exchange Commission(SEC) since 2020 when the commission sued the crypto firm and its executives for allegedly selling XRP, a cryptocurrency that Ripple’s founders created in 2012, illegally without first registering it as a security.

Since then, the company has spent most of its efforts and resources in defending itself in court, an endeavor that the company’s CEO says will have cost the company $200 million.

Luckily for the company, the legal battle appears to be coming to a close and it expects to receive the outcome in a matter of months.

“I think the most likely scenario is that we’ll hear [a decision] sometime either two to four or five months from now,” Garlinghouse said last week.

