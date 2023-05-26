  • Home
  • Crypto News
  • Revolutionary Web3 Climate Project Ecoterra Onboards Massive Brands Including Coca-Cola To Its Recycle-to-Earn Ecosystem

Revolutionary Web3 Climate Project Ecoterra Onboards Massive Brands Including Coca-Cola To Its Recycle-to-Earn Ecosystem

Henry Stater
Henry Stater
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.

Revolutionary web3 Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) platform ecoterra just introduced a fresh batch of major beverage brands into its ecosystem, including the likes of Coca Cola, Carlsberg and Evian, further boosting the environmentally conscious protocol’s utility.

Users of the ecoterra application will be able to scan and recycle bottles from the above-mentioned brands plus a host more like Dr Pepper prior to recycling them via Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), and be rewarded with cryptocurrency for doing so.

The addition of further big-name brands into the ecoterra ecosystem is a major boost to the award-winning project, which is at the forefront of web3’s push to encourage environmentally friendly behaviors.

As outlined in the project’s Whitepaper, Ecoterra is building an all-in-one $ECOTERRA-powered web3 ecosystem, designed to encourage recycling via its first-of-its-kind Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system, facilitate trade in recycled materials and encourage individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Nascent green web3 projects like ecoterra are expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead as crypto’s broader adoption increases.

It’s no wonder then that the crypto presale that ecoterra is currently running in order to fund the development of its platform has been a resounding success.

Visit Ecoterra Here

Investors Pile Into Ecoterra For Its Incredible Potential Before Presale Sells Out

In under two months since its launch, ecoterra’s presale has flown through seven stages and raised a massive $4.35 million, with this pace likely to accelerate further in the coming weeks as the project gains more traction across social media.

The signs on this front are promising – Ecoterra’s Discord channel already has over 5,000 subscribers and the project’s Twitter account already has 11.6K followers.

And investors have no time to lose to get involved if they want to get in early on one of web3’s most promising green projects.

That’s because when the presale reaches the $4.775 million mark, the price of ecoterra’s native $ECOTERRA crypto token, which is issued as an ERC-20 on the Ethereum blockchain, will rise 9% to $0.00925 from the current $0.0085.

$ECOTERRA will then list across major exchanges for $0.01 later this year, meaning investors who get in now could be sat on paper gains of around 17%.

Learn More Here

You Can Make Money and Protect the Environment At the Same Time

When harnessed right, blockchain technology holds an unprecedented ability to promote environmentally friendly behaviors by rewarding recycling, making it easier to offset carbon emissions and tracking environmental impact utilizing the blockchain’s transparency.

And Ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that does all three of these things and more.
Ecoterra rewards users with the platform’s native $ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle.

The green web3 start-up’s R2E app is supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

The platform features a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Ecoterra also features a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, thanks to the transparency of the blockchain, ecoterra allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices via an Impact Trackable Profile.

Observers predict this feature to be very popular amongst environmentally-conscious businesses, who can use Impact Trackable Profile to boost their brand image and bolster customer loyalty.

Visit Ecoterra Here

$ECOTERRA’s World-Changing Utility Explained

Thanks to the fact the $ECOTERRA is used to power the ecoterra platform, it has built-in utility.

Ecoterra’s development team intends to launch a staking protocol in the future that allows ECOTERRA holders to generate a passive income stream through their token holdings, adding further reason for investors to hold the token beyond just expected price gains on the public market.

$ECOTERRA’s supply is capped at two billion, with one billion of these (50%) being made available to presale investors.

20% is allocated to ecosystem liquidity, 10% to listings and marketing each and 5% to corporate adoption.

Only 5% is allocated to the team, meaning that if they want to make big money off of the project, they will have to stick with it for a long time in order to really pump the $ECOTERRA price.

With nascent green web3 projects like Ecoterra expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead, it’s no wonder analysts are predicting big things for the $ECOTERRA token.

Popular British crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that $ECOTERRA has the potential to 10x when it launches across cryptocurrency exchanges later this year.

Buy Ecoterra Here

Related Articles:

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform

Our Rating

AiDoge crypto logo
  • Create & Share AI-Generated Memes
  • Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector
  • Presale Live Now - aidoge.com
  • Token-Based Credit System
  • Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards
AiDoge crypto logo
Learn More

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Henry Stater.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Henry Stater

Henry is a managing editor at Business2Community.com with a passion for writing and informing others about cryptocurrencies and technology in general. He is a University of Michigan graduate who has been in the the cryptocurrency sphere since 2015. He has written a plethora of articles and newsletters for various publications…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!