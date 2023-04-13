Render Token Price Holds on but New Web3 Coin DeeLance Pumps to $118,000

Launched in 2017, Render is a blockchain protocol that operates a graphic processing unit (GPU) rendering network on the Ethereum blockchain.

The network provides a gateway through which artists and studios can better access GPU computing power from miners looking to rent out their excess GPUs.

To power its operations, Render uses the $RNDR token based on the ubiquitous ERC-20 standard.

In the last 24 hours, the digital asset has followed the broader crypto market and is on a bullish wave. However, a much newer cryptocurrency is taking the industry by storm.

Called DeeLance, it enables a decentralized recruitment process for freelancers and employers of talent.

So far, the project has raised over $118,000 after launching in less than two weeks.

However, what is DeeLance, and what potential does it hold?

Revolutionizing The FreeLance Industry

DeeLance is a new crypto project that employs Web3 and non-fungible token (NFT) technology to revolutionize the freelancing industry, which is currently worth more than $1.5 trillion.

According to the same estimate, there are over 1.5 billion freelancers worldwide, and the sector is expanding at a 15% compound annual growth rate.

As a result, DeeLance competes in a broad market. Unlike its competitors, Freelancer, Upwork, and Fiverr, the innovative project is developing its platform to work in the Web3 era.

Unlock infinite possibilities in the Metaverse with $DLANCE! From owning virtual land to creating immersive professional experiences, #DLANCE is the key to unleashing your creativity & building the #Metaverse of your dreams! Presale is live!⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/YGh0bkMC9s — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 13, 2023

Conventional hiring platforms are making it possible for individuals to work from home and earn a living. However, they are restricted due to various issues, including high fees, intellectual property agreements, and delayed payment.

To improve the freelancing industry, DeeLance has entered the market to compete with and overthrow these platforms.

Compared to these freelancing markets, the web-based platform offers far greater functionality, including affordable costs, rapid reimbursements, and zero fraud.

The Ethereum-based blockchain enables decentralized and secure transactions on the freelancing platform.

Furthermore, unlike Upwork and Fiverr, there are no middlemen who take large earnings percentages from freelancers working on the platform.

DeeLance allows freelancers to withdraw their earnings immediately and without any unnecessary delays.

A Smarter Choice for Web3 Recruitment

Many freelancers deal with corporate greed daily because the current platforms prioritize making profits over appreciating users.

DeeLance, on the other hand, aims to solve this problem and ensure users’ prosperity by utilizing decentralized technology, non-fungible tokens, and the metaverse.

This allows the platform to streamline, reduce risk, and improve the effectiveness of finding the best candidate for a job.

Posting a job and applying for one just requires a small amount of time. There is no requirement for browser plugins, third-party apps, wallet connections, or credit card information.

The process is swift, efficient, and straightforward – exactly how blockchain technology is supposed to operate.

Enter The #Metaverse In #DeeLance Metaverse users can: ➡️Socialise with other members in Lobby Arena ️

➡️Conduct meetings for productive collaboration

➡️Buy Commercial Land & Premium office with $DLANCE Join the #Presale today!https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf pic.twitter.com/ugGItvx5hb — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 12, 2023

DeeLance’s guiding principles are ownership, simplicity, transparency, and efficiency.

These watchwords will be achieved with cheaper fees than incumbents, faster-processed payments, and a rock-solid escrow account system that ensures the security of funds for all parties involved in transactions.

A freelancer’s work can be preserved securely as an NFT on the DeeLance platform. This serves as proof of ownership by the creator until the completion of delivery and settlement of any outstanding payments.

The DeeLance platform also offers another intriguing ambition with its metaverse integration. Clients and independent contractors will be able to communicate, hire and provide services, establish offices, and advertise here.

Enter the Future With $DLANCE

As the only currency that can be used to buy properties and conduct transactions in the NFT marketplace, $DLANCE’s worth arises from its practicality.

The digital asset will also be used to pay for office leases, advertisements, and other services and features as the ecosystem grows.

At press time, $DLANCE is priced at $0.025 in the first stage of the presale and will increase to $0.027 in three days.

Even though the project is still in its early stages, the token has received $118,000 in funding from investors.

Hey #DeeLance Community! Don't miss out on the opportunity to invest in the First Presale stage for $DLANCE tokens! Join the presale today and be a part of our growing community!⤵️ https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN #DLANCE #presale #crypto pic.twitter.com/aQq5YufKMc — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 12, 2023

Investors who purchased $DLANCE tokens today at $0.025 will see a 112% gain when the token is listed on exchanges at $0.053.

The DeeLance team recently participated in a Binance Live Ask Me Anything (AMA) with renowned crypto analyst Crypto Jamie. The session was well received and peaked at number two on Twitter in India.

Now is the best time to become an early investor in the Web3 recruitment platform and maximize your profits.

