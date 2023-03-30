Recycle-to-Earn ecoterra App is in Presale Now to Fight Climate Change – Invest Today

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and myriad other environmental problems, new innovative technologies are entering the picture that could play a critical role in addressing these issues.

One such interesting solution launching in the near future is ecoterra, the first Recycle-to-Earn blockchain-based ecosystem that aims to reward users and empower companies in the fight against climate change.

The app launched its presale campaign on Wednesday, offering an opportunity for eco-conscious investors to contribute to a project that could help reshape our approach to recycling and environmental responsibility.

ecoterra’s Four Pillars: A Comprehensive Approach to Eco-Innovation

ecoterra is built around four primary components: the Recycle-2-Earn Application, Carbon Offset Marketplace, Recycled Materials Marketplace, and Impact Trackable Profile. Each component is designed to promote sustainability while incentivizing environmentally responsible actions.

The Recycle-2-Earn Application is the central pillar of the ecoterra ecosystem. Users can earn ecoterra tokens by recycling items through the app, which will then assign a value to each item based on its eco-impact.

These tokens can be held, staked, or spent. The tokens will be able to be spent on lessons on the ecoterra educational platform or donated to activities such as tree planting, ocean or beach cleanups, or supporting green energy projects worldwide.

By transforming recycling into a rewarding experience, the waste management app encourages users to engage with environmental causes actively.

The Carbon Offset Marketplace component of ecoterra allows users and companies to offset their carbon emissions using ecoterra tokens. By purchasing offsets through this waste management app, users can contribute to projects worldwide that reduce carbon emissions.

As users reach specific milestones in their carbon offset journey, their achievements will be converted into NFTs, creating a virtual collection that showcases their environmental contributions.

Connecting companies with recyclers is another essential aspect of ecoterra. Through the Recycled Materials Marketplace, companies can easily locate and purchase recycled materials such as plastic, aluminum, or glass.

ecoterra’s solution will be able to be adapted to various companies across various industries, including consumer goods, technology, apparel, and hospitality.

Corporate Sustainability: The Impact Trackable Profile

By using ecoterra tokens for transactions, the waste management app simplifies the payment process, allowing companies and people to more easily support the circular economy.

The Impact Trackable Profile component of ecoterra allows companies to showcase their environmental efforts by purchasing impact packages that consist of various materials. As users recycle these materials and receive rewards from the packages, companies gain exposure, increase their impact profiles, and obtain valuable user data.

The impact profile can be tracked online through a link or QR code, providing an easy way to demonstrate a company’s eco-commitment.

One of the most enticing aspects of the ecoterra waste management app is its compatibility with Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), which are already widely used across the globe.

Additionally, in an attempt to offset the high cost of RVMs, which is between $6,000-$12,000 per machine, ecoterra has partnered up with Delhaize (Lion), a major supermarket chain operating in Europe, North America, and Asia.

ecoterra has also forged a partnership with VERA, an organization specializing in verified carbon credits. While the exact details of the partnership are yet to be announced, the deal ensures that users will be able to earn carbon credits through app usage.

Turning Trash into Treasure: The $ECOTERRA Presale

The ecoterra token is currently in its second day of presale, with a cost of $0.004. With a soft cap of $2,000,000 and a hard cap of $6,700,000, the campaign will be followed by an exchange listing in Q3 2023.

The token operates on the Ethereum Network, utilizing the ERC-20 standard, and is identified by the symbol $ECOTERRA. As the presale progresses, investors have the opportunity to participate in a project that could redefine our relationship with recycling and the environment.

ecoterra’s mission statement emphasizes the importance of educating the public on recycling and incentivizing individuals to take an active role in the process.

The waste management app aims to not only engage consumers but also to create a circular product life cycle by facilitating connections between recycling companies and product manufacturers.

By incorporating carbon offsets and the ability to stake and earn dividends from ecoterra’s revenue streams, the waste management app offers users multiple avenues to make a tangible impact on the environment.

As the fight against climate change intensifies, the need for innovative solutions like the ecoterra waste management app becomes increasingly apparent.

