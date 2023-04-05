Recycle 2 Earn App ecoterra Empowers Companies and Rewards Consumers – In Presale now

ecoterra, an upcoming green cryptocurrency platform, is looking to leverage blockchain technology to encourage recycling and provide rewards to participants.

ecoterra’s green cryptocurrency platform is already gaining traction even before launch, and the company is making strides in expanding its network and impact on the waste management scene. The company has teased its recent integration with well-known brands, a move set to enhance its eco-friendly impact and showcase the potential of mainstream collaboration.

"You smell the trash, and I smell money." By 2027, waste management is expected to grow into a $229 billion industry. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/56HNWFvqPu pic.twitter.com/8RI5gERsbK — CNBC (@CNBC) April 2, 2023

But what exactly does this app offer, and how can it contribute to the global waste management crisis?

Visit ecoterra Here

Waste Management in a Crypto World: ecoterra’s Blockchain Solution

As the world becomes more aware of the detrimental effects of climate change and pollution, the focus has shifted toward sustainable practices and green alternatives in various industries, including cryptocurrency.

Antarctica's melting ice sheet could retreat much faster than previously thought, new research suggests https://t.co/Hi3kzu1ORN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 5, 2023

ecoterra’s Recycle2Earn platform, powered by blockchain technology, aims to tackle waste management issues by promoting recycling and rewarding users for their recycling actions.

ecoterra’s circular ecosystem addresses multiple aspects of waste management, with segments dedicated to recycling, a recycling marketplace, and a carbon offset marketplace. Users are incentivized to recycle through the Recycle2Earn (R2E) process, where they can earn $ECOTERRA tokens for their efforts.

To participate in the R2E system, users will first have to create an account on the ecoterra app. After scanning the barcode of the item they intend to recycle, they will locate the nearest Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) through the app, deposit the recyclables, and receive a receipt. This receipt, which will include the type and quantity of material recycled, will then be photographed using the app, and $ECOTERRA coins will be collected through the R2E system.

Supermarket Sweep: ecoterra’s Partnerships

ecoterra has partnered with Delhaize, a major supermarket chain, to make RVMs more accessible by providing RVM infrastructure at their locations.

Recently, ecoterra has also announced that it has integrated products from well-known brands such as Vittel, San Pellegrino, Heineken, and Dr. Pepper into its scannable database. As a result, consumers will be able to scan and recycle products from these brands and receive rewards in the form of $ECOTERRA tokens.

ecoterra’s team is actively working to onboard more products and parent companies into its database as well.

“We are happy to announce the first brands to be integrated into ecoterra’s ecosystem. These are the first steps in building out our extensive product database,” explained ecoterra CEO Mihai Ciutureanu.

ecoterra’s recycling marketplace is designed to streamline transactions between businesses and recycling organizations, creating a digital environment where waste materials can be efficiently processed and exchanged. The platform offers various features that make it a unique and essential tool for effective waste management.

Once the app launches, recyclers will be able to sell processed waste on the recycling market as raw materials too, which businesses can then purchase for their production processes or request fresh supplies of materials not yet available.

When requesting new supplies, companies will have to specify the type, quantity, frequency, and quality of the material they need. Recyclers can then respond to these requests with materials that meet the businesses requirements.

The recycling marketplace accepts a variety of payment methods, including fiat money, USDT, Bitcoin, and $ECOTERRA. Notably, businesses will benefit from lower transaction fees by choosing to pay with $ECOTERRA tokens.

Waste Management Goes Green: Carbon Credits on ecoterra’s Platform

ecoterra’s approach to waste management extends to its carbon offset marketplace, which offers a platform for individuals and businesses to meet their emission reduction goals. By participating in this marketplace, users will be able to contribute to projects aimed at decreasing carbon emissions while earning carbon credits for their efforts.

Carbon markets are divided into two categories: mandatory and voluntary (MCMs and VCMs, respectively). The former includes offsets that are required by law for nations or organizations to report regularly, while the latter allows for more flexible participation.

ecoterra’s blockchain technology facilitates secure and transparent transactions between projects and users seeking to offset their emissions. By making it easier for users to find and purchase carbon credits, the platform reduces the risk of fraud and ensures the integrity of the waste management process.

The ongoing presale of ecoterra’s native token, $ECOTERRA, has generated interest among investors and environmentalists alike. To participate, investors must have either ETH or USDT, which can be easily acquired on most top-tier crypto exchanges or purchased with a credit/debit card via the presale dashboard.

The total supply of $ECOTERRA is 2 BILLION tokens, with 50% of it will be released during our presale Take a look at our tokenomics below and join the #Presale now⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im#ReFi #R2E #EcoCrypto pic.twitter.com/7AysuusmRN — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 5, 2023

To invest in the presale, users need to visit the ecoterra website and click on ‘Connect Wallet.’ Following the on-screen instructions, they can connect their wallets to the presale dashboard, choose their preferred payment method, enter the desired investment amount, and confirm the transaction with the wallet provider.

As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it will continue to contribute to the global effort to combat climate change and build a more sustainable future.

While ecoterra’s unique reward system has attracted interest from potential investors, it should be remembered that the project’s primary goal is to create a positive environmental impact. By focusing on waste management and promoting responsible recycling practices, ecoterra will make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change.

Visit ecoterra Here

