Recycle-2-Earn App Ecoterra Adds Top Brands to Scannable Product Database in Boost for Presale

For years, the environmental toll of human-generated waste has grown exponentially, leaving a lasting and damaging impact on our planet. Our inability to manage trash sustainably has led to an overwhelming accumulation of non-biodegradable and improperly recycled waste in our oceans and landfills.

Plastic waste serves as a prime example of this problem; Statista revealed in 2019 that, from the 1950s, 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic have been produced, with around half of it made since 2004. Only 9% of the staggering 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic waste produced had been recycled.

As a result, our environment suffers in numerous ways: the exacerbation of the climate crisis, damage to wildlife and natural habitats, and negative effects on public health.

UAE: Recycling insufficient to combat current #plastic pollution, experts say In the #UAE, the government has outlined its support towards sustainability in policies such as the Single Use Plastic Policy and the UAE Circular Economyhttps://t.co/RZi6fsuhSr — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 2, 2021

A new crypto startup, ecoterra, aims to incentivize recycling efforts with its Recycle2Earn platform, and has recently expanded its product database by adding top brands to its scannable product list. Can this green cryptocurrency platform really make a tangible impact on waste disposal and recycling practices?

Waste Disposal’s Barcode Breakthrough

ecoterra’s Recycle2Earn platform, powered by blockchain technology, is designed to encourage recycling by rewarding users with $ECOTERRA tokens for their efforts.

The platform features a user-friendly process, where individuals can scan the barcode of a recyclable item, deposit it at a nearby Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), and receive a receipt indicating the type and quantity of material recycled. After photographing the receipt using the ecoterra app, users collect their $ECOTERRA tokens through the Recycle2Earn system.

ecoterra’s commitment to accessible waste disposal has already led them to form alliances with big names.

Delhaize, a major supermarket chain, will provide RVM infrastructure to ecoterra at its locations, making it more convenient for users to participate in the Recycle2Earn system while offsetting the high cost of RVM acquisition for the platform.

Scanning for a Greener Tomorrow: How ecoterra Tackles Waste Disposal

In another significant move, ecoterra has integrated products from prominent brands like Vittel, San Pellegrino, Heineken, and Dr. Pepper into its scannable database.

Consumers will be able to scan and recycle products from these brands, earning $ECOTERRA tokens in the process. ecoterra’s team is actively working on adding more products and parent companies to its database, further expanding the platform’s impact on waste disposal practices.

The ecoterra platform goes beyond personal recycling, offering a recycling marketplace designed to streamline transactions between businesses and recycling organizations. This digital environment will allow for the efficient processing and exchange of waste materials, ultimately contributing to more effective waste disposal methods.

Companies can request new supplies of materials from recyclers, specifying the type, quantity, frequency, and quality they require. Recyclers can then fulfill these requests with materials that meet the specified criteria.

Diverse payment options will be offered within the recycling marketplace, as fiat money, USDT, Bitcoin, and $ECOTERRA will be accepted. Businesses will be offered reduced transaction fees by opting to pay with $ECOTERRA tokens.

In addition to the recycling marketplace, ecoterra’s platform includes a carbon offset marketplace, which provides a space for individuals and businesses to work toward their emission reduction goals.

By participating in this marketplace, users can support projects aimed at decreasing carbon emissions and earn carbon credits for their contributions.

While ecoterra’s unique reward system has generated interest from potential investors, the project’s primary goal is essentially to create a positive environmental impact. By concentrating on waste disposal and promoting responsible recycling practices, ecoterra seeks to make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change.

Tokenizing Trash: A Step Towards Responsible Recycling

The ongoing presale of the platform’s native token, $ECOTERRA , has captured the attention of both investors and environmentalists. To take part in the presale, individuals must possess either ETH or USDT, which can be easily obtained on most major crypto exchanges or purchased with a credit/debit card via the presale dashboard.

Make a positive impact on the environment simply by purchasing $ECOTERRA Current price: 1 ECOTERRA = $0.004 Join our #Presale today when the price is still low⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im#ReFi #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/OLghuhtoOX — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 6, 2023

To invest in the presale, users should visit the ecoterra website and click on ‘Connect Wallet.’ By following the on-screen instructions, they can link their wallets to the presale dashboard, select their preferred payment method, input the desired investment amount, and confirm the transaction with their wallet provider.

The focus on sustainability and responsible waste management shows that ecoterra is not just another investment opportunity, but a genuine attempt to address the pressing environmental challenges we face today.

Related: