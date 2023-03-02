Real Estate That’s Fully Secure but Without the Paperwork and Fees – Join the Metropoly Beta and Presale

The Real estate sector continues to thrive even during the economic downturn. However, access to real estate investments has always been limited to just a few, and the entry barriers are difficult for the average person to breach. They are sometimes too high or attached to unfriendly regulations that deter people from investing.

Metropoly hopes to solve this problem by creating the first NFT marketplace to invest in income-producing properties. Anyone can invest in real estate for as little as $100, thanks to each NFT in the Metropoly Marketplace’s fractional structure and real-world property backing.

Metropoly’s native token, $METRO, is currently in its ninth presale stage and has raised over $583,000 with nearly two thousand participants.

Revolutionizing Real Estate Investment

Many crypto investors suffered big losses during the last crypto winter. This has made people more aware than ever of the necessity of having a diversified portfolio to safeguard their wealth.

The crypto market is known to be highly volatile, and saving fiat currencies in a bank is not fully recommended due to inflation. Thus, investing in something solid and understandable, like real estate, only makes sense – this is where Metropoly thrives.

Metropoly aims to provide small-scale investors with an easy and hassle-free option to use cryptocurrency to make fractional investments in real estate anywhere in the world. Their goal is to open up real estate investing to everyone, regardless of origin, location, or credit score, without using banks, paperwork, or hidden costs. It wants to achieve this by combining real estate with blockchain technology.

Metropoly is the world's first Real Estate NFT marketplace backed by real world properties! Our goal is to make real estate accessible and to provide a variety of NFTs across the globe Be part of the change and join our pre-sale https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#nft #metropoly pic.twitter.com/qzcnR8hGAZ — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 27, 2023

Starting with just $100, the average person can invest in income-producing properties worldwide with the help of the straightforward and user-friendly Metropoly platform. According to Metropoly, each home will be hand-selected by experienced Realtors employed by the company.

The available properties will be either long-term rental homes or vacation homes. Everything is open and transparent, and investors can review property inspection reports before making a decision on a potential investment.

The Easiest Way Into Real Estate Investment

Decentralized technology is generating a lot of interest in the real estate sector. Although this idea has been explored for some time, the emergence of fresh technical concepts, such as NFTs, has reignited interest and creativity in the space.

Real estate has been a long-standing investment mainstay. However, it has become expensive for many younger investors due to rising prices in recent years. In contrast, many industry analysts believe Metropoly’s real estate NFT marketplace has the potential to alter the Web3 ecosystem significantly.

Many investors are expected to show interest in the premium apartments and villas offered by Metropoly’s marketplace and other types of properties from around the globe. The platform is on the path of drawing significant real estate developers worldwide as it expands.

Invest In $METRO Before Presale Ends

$METRO is in its ninth presale stage and has raised more than $583,000. The token is currently priced at $0.0625.

Investors only need to connect their wallets to invest in Metropoly real estate. They can then browse the available homes, such as apartments and penthouses, and purchase them for as little as $100.

Next, they can preview the marketplace’s activities on Metropoly’s beta platform, which enables them to examine active bids, rewards, and properties for illustrative purposes only. The total number of real estate fractions owned, their performance and dividends received are also shown on an all-time leaderboard.

Apart from its impressive real estate options, Metropoly is also receiving a lot of attention from other services. One is a lucrative competition, like the $1 million giveaway of a luxury flat in the Burj Khalifa. Potential investors are sure to be buzzing and interested in this amazing prospect.

METROPOLY $1,000,000 GIVEAWAY IS RUNNING HOT! TO WIN THE A BURJ KHALIFA APARTMENT: 1 – BUY $METRO TOKENS:https://t.co/iMNSYw6Nur 2 – COMPLETE THE CONTEST TASKS:https://t.co/7gH8oJ80rT JOIN AND SHARE WITH YOUR FRIENDS FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THIS MASSIVE GIVEAWAY! pic.twitter.com/tiS7rJaipq — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 24, 2023

The lucky winner of the $1 million high-end apartment in the Burj Khalifa could earn up to $100,000 in rental income per year. To participate in the competition, investors must complete several social and marketing tasks, including tweeting about Metropoly, joining the Discord or Telegram channel, and signing up for the newsletter, among other things.

Buy METRO Now

