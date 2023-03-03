Ready for the Future of Real Estate With a Strong Inflation Hedge? This Crypto Has It All and You Can Invest Today



Imagine being able to use cryptocurrency to instantly and fully decentralize a fraction of a multi-million dollar penthouse in London, a single-family property in Paris, and a villa in Dubai for less than $1000 each.

A new crypto project, Metropoly, wants to make this possible by creating the first NFT marketplace to invest in income-producing properties.

With a global decentralized real estate NFT marketplace supported by real-world assets, the platform aims to open the real estate market to anybody regardless of origin, nation, or credit score.

Metropoly’s native token, $METRO, runs the Metropoly ecosystem. The digital asset is in its ninth presale stage and has raised over $586,000.

Real Estate Investment for Everyone

Real estate is one of the best long-term investments for any individual. Regrettably, most individuals find the global real estate market difficult to navigate, and there are several barriers to the average person.

A person trying to buy properties in a foreign location might find it nearly impossible. If the exchange rate is favorable, investing abroad can result in enormous rewards for everyone involved.

However, using traditional methods to purchase real estate abroad comes with its challenges, one of which is the requirement for a Visa.

The paperwork is difficult to obtain, and applying for a Visa is a waste of time if an investor only buys real estate for investment purposes and does not intend to travel there.

Furthermore, obtaining a mortgage is difficult, and numerous restrictions apply to borrowing money from banks and other lenders, most of which are not disclosed to the borrower.

Additionally, due to long lines and excessive paperwork, real estate transactions can take a while. Most Real estate transactions still happen offline and take 60 days to complete.

However, the multi-trillion dollar real estate sector is being digitized, with Metropoly at the forefront of the movement.

The platform’s goal is to allow users to quickly purchase and trade NFTs representing fractional ownership of income-generating assets.

They will be able to invest in properties that generate instant revenue from anywhere in the world with as little as $100 and still reap all of the benefits of being a real estate investor.

Investment With Stability

Real estate investments are typically considered low-risk options because humans will always require a roof over their heads, regardless of the situation, the time of day, or the market condition.

As a result, rental properties are among the most crucial asset groups for creating passive income and cash flow over the long term.

Metropoly carefully selects properties before adding them to the blockchain, and a professional group of realtors who evaluate these properties on multiple levels, including potential value growth in the future, are supporting that endeavor.

These properties are available to investors without dealing with the hassles of paperwork, credit checks, or a middleman.

Metropoly has been striving for improvement since its launch. The real estate NFT marketplace’s beta version is already operational, and the platform will constantly be improved as each roadmap target is completed.

Metropoly recently partnered with Tenset, the incubator and brains behind Metahero, which had a 100x return from launch, and Everdome, with an 80x return from launch.

Tenset is the ideal partner to take Metropoly to new heights thanks to its success-driven attitude, Infinity Program, and excellent returns on previous collaborations.

Buy $METRO for Long Term Investment

$METRO is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token primarily used to reward platform users or pay for listed Real Estate NFTs.

The current price of the token is $0.0625, and investors can purchase it with USDT, ETH, or BNB.

They only have to connect a Metamask wallet via PCs or a Trust Wallet via mobile devices.

At the time of writing, $METRO has raised over $586,000 from over one thousand participants.

