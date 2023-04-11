ProShares Launching 2x Leverage Ultra Bitcoin Strategy ETF to Join BITO Sister Fund

ProShares is set to expand its exchange-traded fund (ETF) offerings, as it recently filed a prospectus for the ProShares Ultra Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

This new fund will act as a 2x leveraged Bitcoin futures-focused ETF, targeting investors who are seeking amplified exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

The Ultra Bitcoin Strategy ETF will trade alongside ProShares’ existing Bitcoin Strategy ETF , which invests in standardized, cash-settled Bitcoin futures contracts.

ETF Mechanics and Market Conditions

The Ultra Bitcoin Strategy ETF aims to provide investors with two times the daily performance of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Index for a single day, not for any other period.

This comes as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices have shown a strong rebound in 2023, climbing 71% and reaching a year-to-date high of $30,178.

According to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the ETF currently has no listed ticker symbol or expense ratio.

The filing further explained the fund’s investment strategy: “The fund does not invest directly in Bitcoin nor does it directly short Bitcoin. Instead, the fund seeks to benefit from increases in the price of Bitcoin futures contracts for a single day.”

Crypto and Blockchain ETFs Outperforming in 2023

The launch of the Ultra Bitcoin Strategy ETF comes at a time when crypto and blockchain-focused exchange-traded funds have been experiencing exceptional returns.

These ETFs topped the first quarter leaderboard in 2023, outperforming all other ETFs and cementing their position as a profitable investment opportunity for investors.

The strong performance of these funds demonstrates the growing interest and confidence in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

In summary, ProShares is launching the Ultra Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a 2x leveraged Bitcoin futures-focused fund, to complement its existing BITO fund.

The new ETF seeks to capitalize on the strong performance of Bitcoin futures contracts while providing investors with amplified exposure to the crypto market.

The positive performance of crypto and blockchain-focused ETFs in 2023 highlights the potential for continued growth and profitability in the sector.