Premier Play-to-Earn Ecosystem Tamadoge Submits Its App on iOS and Android App Stores While Onboarding Wave of Users to Web3

Tamadoge, one of the web3 industry’s leading and most innovative play-to-earn (P2E) gaming ecosystems, just submitted their Tama Arcade app to the iOS and Android stores for approval.

Big news #TamaArmy! Today we submitted the Tama Arcade app to the iOS and Android app stores 🔥 We’re waiting for approval but can’t wait to show you what a #memecoin with utility can do 💪 Thanks to the Tamadoge community for getting us this far – there’s still a lot more to… pic.twitter.com/aYTlL0OKY7 — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) May 31, 2023

This is huge news for Tamadoge, as a mobile application will bring a wave of new users to the up-and-coming ecosystem.

Tamadoge is a recently launched, Shiba Inu meme-themed web3 gaming ecosystem, within which players can mint and raise their very own non-fungible token (NFT) Tamadoge pet, all whilst competing in a variety of addictive retro arcade style play-to-earn (P2E) games in the Tamadoge Arcade.

Tamadoge has that #tuesdayvibe 🏖️ Which #Tama Arcade game are you smashing this week? Excellent gif game from the community courtesy of @J0E_Simpson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RoHtfHz3ZQ — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) May 30, 2023

At the core of Tamadoge’s platform lies the power of blockchain and the innovative use of web3 technology.

By leveraging the transparency, security, and decentralization of blockchain, Tamadoge ensures that players have true ownership of their in-game assets.

Through the integration of smart contracts and the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gamers can collect, trade, and earn their digital assets easier than ever before.

Tamadoge Leading the Charge to Onboard Next Wave of Web3 Users

Tamadoge is leading the crypto industry’s charge to onboard the next wave of web3 users.

Tamadoge’s efforts to launch a mobile app across Android and iOS devices comes after the company partnered with Web3Auth earlier this month to simplify the sign-up process.

Dealing with web3 wallets can be daunting for non-crypto natives, deterring them from playing a web3 game like those offered by Tamadoge.

But thanks to the deal with Web3Auth, all that players will need to sign-up and play games in the Tamadoge Arcade is an email address.

Play-to-earn games are a great idea and still one of the most popular sectors in crypto.

Web3 gaming potentially provides so much that the legacy gaming world doesn’t, such as the chance to earn and secure ownership of your in-game assets.

But none of that is any good if no one can access the games to play them in the first place.

Tamadoge has always said it wants to act as a bridge from the web2 world to the web3 world.

By bringing its play-to-earn suite of arcade games to mobile and simplifying the sign-up process, Tamadoge is delivering on that promise.

We’ll do our best to keep your mornings loaded with great Tama news, EfKay 💪 Show us your meme game in the official Tamadoge Telegram group: https://t.co/JnY1iSq3Ho pic.twitter.com/RoS0WDM2hh — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) May 31, 2023

Tama Revitalized Its Website – Making Navigating the Tamaverse Smoother

In conjunction with its efforts to lower the barriers for non-crypto natives to get involved with its game,

Tamadoge also recently revamped its website to make navigating the Tamaverse a smoother process.

With a revamped look, visitors can seamlessly navigate through the website and explore the wide range of games, features and products on offer.

Tamadoge’s new website showcases an impressive lineup of classic and vintage-feel web3 games that cater to every appetite.

From action-packed adventures to strategy games and social experiences, there is something for every type of gamer.

The platform fosters a dynamic ecosystem where players can compete on leaderboards for prizes, collaborate with others, and even earn rewards through their play-to-earn (P2E) mechanic.

“Our new website is a huge step forward for Tamadoge and reflects our commitment to constantly improve our platform and make it easy and fun to play web3 games,” said Jon Bishop, CEO of Tamadoge.

“With web3 technology, we aim to create a gaming experience where players have true ownership, economic empowerment, and opportunities for social interaction. With all the excellent features we have been launching lately, Tamadoge is already a pioneer in the web3 gaming space.”

To experience the exciting world of web3 gaming and join the Tamadoge community, please visit https://tamadoge.io/.

$TAMA Sentiment Strong – Team Just Keeps Delivering on Roadmap

$TAMA, the token that powers Tamadoge’s web3 gaming ecosystem, has been pulling back in recent weeks after seeing a huge, near 4x pump back in mid-April amid hype about tier 1 cryptocurrency exchanges listing, including ByBit.

TAMA/USDT was last changing hands around $0.015, down around 60% from April’s highs and around 90% versus its initial post-exchange debut highs in the $0.20 area.

There is always a likelihood that further tier 1 exchange listings could pump the $TAMA price in the near-future, with Tamadoge having told the community to “stay tuned for more exciting updates” on this front.

While trading conditions are likely to remain choppy in the near-future, the outlook for $TAMA is looking up as the team delivers on Tamadoge’s roadmap.

The hotly anticipated launch of the smartphone app will be closely followed by the imminent release of the Tamadoge Pet Store, where cosmetic items can be bought for Tamadoge Pets.

Importantly for $TAMA owners, the Pet Store includes deflationary tokenomics thanks to an in-built burn mechanism – the equivalent of 10% of all purchase amounts will be burned, increasing the scarcity of $TAMA, which should boost its price in the long-run.

Elsewhere, Tamadoge just announced a new partnership with game development studio 24Play to build the platform’s first ever 3D game.

We’re excited to expand the Tamadoge universe with an awesome new collaboration with game development studio, 24Play, to create our first ever 3D GAME 🎉🥳 Read about our partnership on our Medium 👉https://t.co/P9fkUQFerV pic.twitter.com/uFPzA2XNqs — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) May 31, 2023

Meanwhile, as more major exchanges list the token, this will give Tamadoge a significant free marketing/promotional push, while making investment easier for a much wider audience of potential buyers.

Can $TAMA Breach 5% of Dogecoin’s Market Cap?

Tamadoge’s market cap is currently around $30 million, only around 0.003% of Dogecoin’s market cap of $10 billion.

But many observers think $TAMA has a lot more utility, thanks to the fact that, unlike Dogecoin, it powers a rapidly growing gaming web3 ecosystem.

Is Tamadoge just a #memecoin? 💰Is it only a game? 👾 Well… it’s both! Read our blog to go a little deeper into the Tama Army community and learn how we’re bringing together crypto and Web3 gaming 🤝 https://t.co/oGEiQVJeYh pic.twitter.com/OXsm7GGj4A — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) May 9, 2023

Say Tamadoge was able to get to 5% of Dogecoin’s current market cap of $9.9 billion.

That would imply a market cap of around $500 million, meaning a token price (given current supply of just over 1 billion tokens) of around $0.5.

That’s a more than 30x jump from current levels.

That’s not an unreasonable price gain to expect given the significant user base the young platform has already built up, even prior to the launch of its mobile app.

Tamadoge already attracts more monthly users than more established web3 metaverses Decentraland and The Sandbox combined.

In the past 30 days, Decentraland and The Sandbox only interacted with 2,740 and 4,580 unique active wallets, whilst Tamadoge’s monthly user count is now above 35,000.

Some observers think Tamadoge could go well beyond 5% of Dogecoin’s market cap, thanks to the gaming ecosystem’s massive Total Addressable Market (TAM).

As discussed by the Tamadoge team in a recent blog post, Tamadoge’s Arcade can attract a wide audience of potential players including crypto fans, gamers and NFT degens (thanks to its NFT component), with the mobile games market expected to exceed 2.32 billion users by 2027, as per Statista.

