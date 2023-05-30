Post-$PEPE Memecoin Price Predictions: These Memecoins Are Angling to Be Next

The rapid emergence of Pepe coin ($PEPE) earlier this year sent a strong signal that investor preferences might be shifting away from the older, more established and “boring” meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu towards a new wave of meme coins.

This seemed to be the wave that Pepe was riding anyway, with the meme coin’s team claiming that “dogs have had their day”.

Despite still having a market capitalization of over $500 million, Pepe is now pulling back aggressively.

$PEPE was last changing hands around $0.0000013, now down around 70% versus its record highs in the $0.0000045 area, when Pepe’s market cap was around to $1.8 billion.

Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Pepe also suffers from one potentially fatal flaw. Its complete lack of any real use case or utility.

Utility meme coins might be about to take over. Here are two that are angling to be the next coins to explode.

AiDoge (AI)

The blowout rate at which AiDoge’s crypto presale sold out (more than $14.9 million was raised in only a few weeks), suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

The up-and-coming memecoin project, which utilizes revolutionary generative $AI technology in its viral meme-making social media platform and investors can still secure $AI tokens at the exchange listing price of $0.0000336.

AiDoge, not to be confused with Arbitrum-based ArbDoge (with the ticker AIDOGE), is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

Users of the platform who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

Given the total token supply of 1 trillion, AiDoge will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges with a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million.

But many analysts think this fully diluted market cap could go a lot higher, as AiDoge rides the dual waves of growing interest in both AI technology and meme coins.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge (TAMA), the crypto token that powers the Shiba Inu-dog-themed gaming-focused Tamaverse web3 ecosystem, ranks as the 17th largest meme coin in the world by market cap right now, and is another meme coin backed by actual utility.

TAMA saw a big pump in April on optimism about tier 1 exchange listing, with the cryptocurrency securing a listing on ByBit and further listings potentially in the works.

As more major exchanges list the token, this will give Tamadoge a significant free marketing/promotional push, while making investment easier for a much wider audience of potential buyers.

Meanwhile, the Tamadoge team continues to pump out ecosystem upgrades and fill out “Tama Island”.

For instance, there are now five Tamadoge Arcade games, which users can compete in using their Tamadoge NFTs and earn TAMA rewards.

As Tamadoge builds a strong platform userbase (the games already attract over 20,000 users a month), TAMA could well 10x in the year’s ahead as the crypto bull market matures.

