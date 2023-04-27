Post-Brexit Crypto Revolution: UK’s Outmanoeuvres EU on DeFi Lending and Stablecoins

As the news breaks that the UK is considering a proposed relaxation of regulations surrounding stablecoins and DeFi lending in a post-Brexit play taking aim at EU crypto companies dumbstruck by strict MiCa regulations, explore the state of affairs for UK crypto regulation.

JUST IN: UK government proposes changes to tax treatment for #crypto DeFi lending and staking. — Crypto Trends (@CryptoTrends) April 27, 2023

Since 2022, the UK has been navigating the tumultuous waters of post-Brexit financial regulations, striving to establish itself as a frontrunner in the world of cryptocurrency.

Amidst the ongoing crackdown by the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the imminent enforcement of the European Union’s (EU) Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations, the UK is shaping its cryptocurrency policies to distinguish itself from its former EU counterparts and emerge as a global crypto hub.

The World Wrestles With Digital Asset Regulation

The SEC, spearheaded by Chairman Gary Gensler, has been targeting major crypto companies accused of violating security laws, forcing many of them to choose between a costly legal battle with the regulator or shutting down their US operations.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the EU’s MiCA regulations, set to be enforced from June 2023, impose stringent obligations on cryptocurrency exchanges, token issuers, and traders, with an intense focus on transparency, financial disclosure, authorization, and transaction oversight.

While the EU has provided comprehensive regulatory clarity with the recent MiCa regulations, the UK is yet to enact specific cryptocurrency regulations, with a UK official stating that such regulations might be established within a year.

Brexit’s Impact on UK Crypto Regulations

Brexit has provided the UK with an opportunity to chart its own path in crypto regulation.

The Treasury’s policy paper, which outlines the UK’s approach to crypto, has drawn a lot of comparisons to the EU’s framework.

However, notable divergences are emerging, particularly in areas like stablecoins, DeFi lending, and Bitcoin (BTC) disclosures.

The UK’s stance on stablecoins, which the EU has explicitly banned from paying interest, could give it an edge in the decentralized finance sector.

Indeed, currently the UK plans to have multiple regimes for the crypto sector, including bespoke policy for stablecoins, with the Bank of England stepping forward as the regulator for major stablecoins that could impact the entire financial sector – such as USDT and USDC.

This comes as the Bank of England is in the midst of a 4-year research initiative into the creation of a UK CBDC, which is envisioned to help integrate London into the digital economy.

ANALYSIS: The UK has the fastest-growing crypto industry among the top five markets with a revenue surge of 125% YoY to $1.89 billion in 2023, according to a report by BitcoinCasinosCom. pic.twitter.com/llodTte3Zg — Coingraph | News (@CoingraphNews) April 27, 2023

The UK’s Ambition to Become a Global Crypto Hub

Despite Brexit’s initial hindrance to the UK’s crypto industry, the Treasury in 2022 announced its ambition for the UK to become a “global crypto hub“.

New powers have been granted to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to establish clearer rules for crypto assets, as well as regulations for stablecoin issuers.

However, the FCA’s ban on UK retail investors accessing cryptocurrency derivatives has hurt the industry, with London clearing houses reluctant to offer crypto derivatives even to professional investors for fear of a regulatory backlash.

Furthermore, in January, the FCA announced its intention to impose stricter rules on crypto marketing, causing more than 80% of applicants to withdraw or be rejected from its temporary registration regime for digital-asset firms.

MiCa Creates Huge Opportunity For London’s Fleeting Financial Industry

The EU’s recent actions, however, may have created an opening for the UK, as the nation eyes ‘agile and proportionate‘ crypto specific regulations.

Over 40 companies signed a letter protesting the EU’s proposed changes to transfer of funds regulations, which would require exchanges to obtain, hold, and submit information on all crypto transfers, regardless of the amounts involved. Despite this, some on the European Central Bank supervisory board has stated the MiCa regulations are not strong enough.

The FCA has also held its first “crypto sprint“, a two-day event where officials gathered feedback from executives, academics, and stakeholders on how to better regulate the sector.

In exclusive comments to Business2Community, Dr Lisa Cameron MP, British Parliament Crypto and Digital Assets APPG, emphasized the importance of the UK keeping pace with international developments in central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to maintain at the forefront of the digital economy.

“There are still questions about the potential benefits and risks of a UK CBDC or a ‘digital pound’- [the] Government’s ongoing consultation is welcome and will hopefully help to answer some of these questions,” Explained Dr Cameron.

“But what is clear at this stage is that any decision for the UK to proceed with a digital pound should be based on robust evaluation as well as careful consideration and testing to mitigate any potential risks.

“Nevertheless, we are seeing Governments and central banks around the world already piloting and launching their own digital currencies, and it is essential that the UK keeps pace with these international developments to maintain our competitive edge and remain at the forefront of global financial innovation.”

Could Ripple Be Sizing Up The UK After Years Of SEC Pain?

Ripple, a prominent blockchain payments company, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the SEC since December 2020, when the regulator alleged that Ripple had conducted an unregistered securities offering through the sale of its native XRP cryptocurrency.

As the SEC case draws to a near conclusion, many are wondering whether the ruling could push Ripple abroad.

Speaking on the UK’s crypto regulations post-Brexit, Ripple’s EMEA Managing Director, Jeremy Light, also weighed in on the subject, expressing his optimism about the UK’s crypto future.

“The UK’s post-Brexit landscape offers a unique opportunity to develop a regulatory framework that is flexible and conducive to the growth of the digital asset industry,” highlighted Light.

“We believe that with the right balance of regulation and innovation, the UK can become a global leader in the digital asset ecosystem, attracting new investments and promoting technological advancements.”

While the UK’s post-Brexit journey in the cryptocurrency sector has faced challenges, it now has the opportunity to create an accommodating regulatory environment that could potentially outshine the EU’s stance on stablecoins and DeFi.

By seizing this chance and focusing on fostering innovation and development, the UK could very well emerge as a global hub for digital currencies and reshape the financial landscape of the future.

RELATED: