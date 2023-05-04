Polygon Price Prediction: Sports Illustrated NFT Ticketing Platform to Boost Adoption

Get ready, sports fans! Sports Illustrated (SI) is revolutionizing the ticketing industry with the launch of “Box Office,” an NFT ticketing platform built on the Polygon network.

Developed in partnership with Ethereum software powerhouse ConsenSys, this game-changing platform is about to shake up the world of ticket sales.

But wait, there’s more! The innovative “Super Ticket” feature will transform the humble event ticket into a treasure trove of exclusive content, including highlights, collectibles, and special offers for avid sports enthusiasts.

As a major player in the sports world, SI’s foray into NFT ticketing is set to send the adoption of Polygon—an Ethereum scaling tool—soaring to new heights.

And if you thought that was all, think again! SI is also teaming up with OneOf, a leading NFT platform and marketplace, to release a collection of iconic Sports Illustrated magazine covers as NFTs.

These digital masterpieces will showcase legendary athletes such as Jerry Rice, Billie Jean King, Emmitt Smith, and Muhammad Ali, immortalizing their career-defining moments for fans to collect and cherish.

This dynamic entry into the world of NFTs and ticketing by Sports Illustrated is set to create waves in the industry.

As the platform gains momentum, the adoption of Polygon is expected to skyrocket, making this an exciting time for the world of blockchain and sports alike.

With SI’s announcement gaining significant traction, lets break down recent Polygon (MATIC) price action and see where things are heading!

Polygon (MATIC) Price Analysis

April was a difficult month for Polygon (MATIC) with the layer-2 scaling solution seemingly overshadowed by the hype and excitement around Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade.

Suffering a tumultuous -10.4% month-on-month performance, MATIC has been reeling in consolidation for 12 days.

Now trading at a current price of $0.99 (a 24hr change of -1.05%) – things are finally looking up for MATIC price action.

The lengthy consolidation period has been well-defended, giving way to impressive double-bottomed support structure on the daily chart.

With a support level firmly established, MATIC seems primed for a re-test of local resistance from the MA 200.

Indeed, price action has been capped by tough resistance from both the MA 200 and MA 20 since tumbling down to lower trendline support 12 days ago.

With the RSI providing much needed reassurance at 41 (a fair oversold signal), there seems to be the capacity to push up for a make-or-break test.

The MACD casts a degree of doubt with minor bearish divergence at -0.-0006.

Polygon (MATIC) On-Chain Analysis

On-Chain data paints an ostensibly bleak picture of Polygon price action, with significant inflows to exchanges characterising the 12-day consolidation period.

A look at Exchange Net Position Change (which tracks the 30D change of supply in exchange addresses) reveals huge inflows of Polygon, likely being rotated into Ethereum amid the post-Shapella ETH rally.

There is some reassurance to be found from a closer examination of Exchange Net Transfer Volume (which depicts daily in/outflows).

Despite substantial in-flows of Polygon over the past fortnight, net transfer volume has calmed to a pittance in the past 72 hours.

This indicates the worst of the sell-off could be behind us for now, with holders emboldened by the strong double-bottomed support pattern.

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction

With strong footing from a well-defended consolidation period, MATIC bulls are aiming at a clean break back above the MA 200 and the psychological level around $0.10.

This gives Polygon a short-time frame (STF) upside target at $0.11 (a potential +11% move from here).

Furthermore, with exchange inflows dropping off and a clear buy pressure below current levels, MATIC has minimal downside risk.

A downtick is likely to catch support at $0.95 (a possible -4.97% drop).

Polygon therefore carries a Risk: Reward ratio of 2.22 – an attractive entry characterised by double risk vs risk.

