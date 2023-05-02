Poloniex Settles for $7.59 Million Fine For 66,000 Sanction Program Violations

The United States-based Poloniex LLC, formerly affiliated with the world’s 42nd largest crypto exchange Poloniex, has agreed to pay a $7.59 million fine following sanctions violation claims by the sanctions regulator.

According to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), the entity has almost 66,000 violations of several sanctions programs, which enabled clients from Iran, Sudan, Crimea, and Syria to buy and sell a combined $15 million in the period between January 2014 and November 2019.

Poloniex Operated Without a Sanctions Compliance Program

OFAC said in a press release that Poloniex LLC did not have a sanctions compliance program from January 2014 when it was launched until May 2015.

Even so, the sanctions watchdog found out that the company’s compliance program was not retroactive in that it allowed customers from the highlighted sanctioned jurisdictions to continue accessing its services.

“Although Poloniex made efforts to identify and restrict accounts with a nexus to Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Crimea, and Syria pursuant to its compliance program, certain customers apparently located in these jurisdictions continued to use Poloniex’s platform to engage in online digital asset-related transactions,” an OFAC document said.

A consortium of entities currently owns Poloniex exchange, with support from Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX).

Its ownership has changed hands over time, and previously, the US crypto company Circle briefly held a proprietorship of Poloniex before selling the business in under two years.

As of now, Poloniex LLC seems to be the remaining US legal entity following the sale of the exchange business.

Last year, Poloniex and Huobi, another crypto exchange, announced a strategic partnership aimed at boosting the development of the Huobi Token ecosystem. It’s worth noting that Sun is an adviser to Huobi.

On Monday, OFAC released a report stating that Poloniex LLC, which was a small startup during most of the alleged violations, received a mitigated penalty due to Circle’s improvement of Poloniex’s sanctions compliance program while owning the company.

OFAC also acknowledged the cooperation of both Circle and Poloniex as a favorable point for the exchange. However, a Poloniex spokesperson did not respond to a comment request immediately.

AiDoge Presale Raises $725 As FOMO Spreads

The hype surrounding dog-themed cryptocurrencies is gaining momentum as AiDoge emerges, a novel crypto token that integrates artificial intelligence and meme creation capabilities.

Investors piquing interest in AiDoge are particularly captivated by the platform’s inventive “meme-to-earn” concept.

Experts at Business2Community.com have assigned a positive rating to $AI, the token powering the ecosystem, due to its optimal risk-to-reward ratio.

Additionally, creators of the most outstanding memes will be awarded financial incentives in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token. In just a few weeks since its debut, AiDoge’s presale has exceeded $725,000, with one $AI token selling for $0.0000264.

However, early supporters should act quickly, as the token’s price is anticipated to rise to $0.00000268 in the upcoming round. Investors have the option to purchase $AI using ETH, BNB, USDT, and prominent cards such as Visa and Mastercard.

Similar Articles: