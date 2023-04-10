Polkadot and Loopring Coins Advance Slowly While New Web3 Crypto DeeLance Takes Great Leaps Forward

Slow transactions have been a major issue in the traditional financial ecosystem. Bank transactions often take several days, significantly slowing the pace of negotiations.

The Web3 space aims to enable a faster transaction output with minimal fees charged, and two of the top project with high scalability and low fees are Polkadot and Loopring.

Polkadot is a breakaway effort from the Ethereum network aimed at resolving all the older smart contract network’s flaws.

Developed by Dr. Gavin Wood, the platform enables heterogeneous interchain communication between blockchains.

On the other hand, Loopring is a multi-chain scaling solution for the Ethereum network.

Both projects focus on high scalability with negligible fees paid by users. Polkadot’s DOT has dipped 3.1% in the past week, and LRC has dropped 2.2% despite a positive market sentiment surrounding the crypto space.

While these two established crypto brands have suffered losses, a new blockchain project is rapidly gaining widespread attention.

Called DeeLance, this blockchain solution provides censorship-resistant recruitment and freelancing for the growing independent workforce.

This innovative project has gotten off to a fantastic start, raising over $82,000 in its presale just a few days after its debut.

DeeLance: A Web3 Place for Smart Global Collaboration

DeeLance, an innovative freelancing and recruitment platform, employs decentralized Web3 technology to create a collaborative environment where people worldwide can work effectively.

The recruiting services industry is currently worth $761 billion. However, firms are still unable to mobilize the necessary resources to achieve a company’s business objectives, making recruitment one of the most difficult issues.

DeeLance aims to change this by displacing established hiring platforms such as Fiverr, Freelancer, and Upwork.

This cutting-edge project is reinventing how freelancers communicate with potential customers by offering distinct and engaging experiences through the metaverse.

DeeLance’s objective is to combine the freelancing market with technological developments such as the metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Web3.

As a result, users will have access to a completely decentralized, user-centric experience.

This will allow buyers and sellers to have direct control over the work they produce in a transparent, effective, and secure environment.

Additionally, the platform uses cryptocurrency to provide customers with rapid payment options and low transaction fees, thus increasing their entire user experience.

A Multipurpose Ecosystem

DeeLance uses blockchain technology to streamline, reduce risk, and improve the effectiveness of finding the best talent for a job position.

Aside from this, the platform offers transparency and digital work ownership to freelancers and buyers in this digital space.

Thanks to the Web-based digital ecosystem, professionals and creators now have more options for making gains in the ever-expanding metaverse.

DeeLance offers multiple features in its mission to disrupt the recruitment industry. These include:

Business Streamlined

It only takes a few minutes to post a job or apply on DeeLance. There is no need for third-party apps, wallet linkage, browser plugins, or credit card information.

The process is quick, efficient, and straightforward, which is exactly how blockchain is supposed to work.

Transparency

DeeLance has developed an automated dispute system that stores the reputations of both buyers and sellers on a public blockchain.

Escrow

To ensure payment for services rendered, DeeLance employs secure escrow accounts. This protects the employer’s funds until the freelancer completes the contracted job to the agreed-upon standard and specification.

Smart contracts are the foundation of any agreement between transaction parties.

Ownership

DeeLance converts freelancing work into digital tokens called non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This protects against payment fraud and copyright violations and ensures recruiters retain ownership of the materials they pay for.

The use of NFTs makes the freelance community more secure and reliable.

Quick Payments

Accepting cryptocurrency as payment for services allows users to receive payments quickly. There is no risk of currency exchange or high commission costs in the DeeLance ecosystem.

Invest in $DLANCE and Start Earning

DeeLance has begun the presale of its native token, $DLANCE, which has already garnered over $82,000 in a few days.

At press time, investors can purchase $DLANCE for $0.025. The blockchain-based recruitment project is currently in its first presale stage, but once the second stage begins, the price will rise to $0.27.

The $DLANCE token can be purchased using Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), or a credit card via Transak on the DeeLance presale website.

Visit DeeLance Now

Related News