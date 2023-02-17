Play-to-Earn Meta Masters Guild is Best Gaming Presale of 2023 And Will Sellout Today – Last Chance to Invest at Low Price

Meta Masters Guild is a play to earn phenomenon that has been aiming to position itself as one of the most lucrative GameFi presales of 2023.

Time is running out for the presale, which will sell out today. Those who want to acquire tokens at early bird price ought to ensure that they don’t miss out on the opportunity to participate.

A gaming guild that creates its own games

Meta Masters Guild is a brand new gaming guild, which aims to compete with the likes of Merit Circle and YGG.

However, in an extra bid to differentiate themselves from the crowd, the team are determined to build their own games for the guild, in order to ensure that there is a greater degree of synergy within the community and that there is more utility added to the token.

The MEMAG token itself is a crucial part of the Meta Masters Guild ecosystem: as well as being distributed as rewards for those who participate in the guild’s games, it can be used within the games to upgrade specific attributes and purchase more skins (which are themselves NFTs to be freely tradable on the market).

The presale will sell out today

The team at Meta Masters Guild have had an extremely successful few weeks, having now managed to successfully raise $4.6m for their project.

Amazing news! #MEMAGFAM has raised over $4.6M! Thank you for the amazing support! If you haven't joined yet, then join and be a part of our thriving metaverse community and earn rewards while gaming.⚔️https://t.co/SBqVjX5mWn#Play2Earn #Crypto #Presale pic.twitter.com/td88aLh5U5 — Meta Masters Guild (@MEMAGgames) February 16, 2023

Those who wish to participate in the presale ought to head over to the Meta Masters Guild website, where there are only a few thousand dollars of tokens left to be sold.

