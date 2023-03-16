Play to Earn Gaming Has a New Champion With Fight Out – $5.5m Raised, Presale Ends Soon

The groundbreaking Web3 project Fight Out intends to motivate its users to level up their health and win prizes. The developers think gaming should be enjoyable and fulfilling while enhancing overall well-being.

The platform aims to create a unique user experience in the metaverse by blending Train-to-Earn and Play-to-Earn strategies through gamification.

Fight Out is attracting a lot of interest by utilizing train-to-earn mechanisms to support its play-to-earn games, and it has raised an amazing amount of over $5.53 million in presale.

There are only a few hours before the token price increases in its penultimate stage.

The health and fitness industry has seen significant changes over the past decade with the introduction of modern technologies. However, the traditional machine and weight gym studios haven’t solved the industry’s most pressing issues.

These conventional and cutting-edge gym studios provide training flexibility, but their high costs make them difficult for the general public to access over the long term.

Cost-effective boutique fitness options have made an effort to address this issue. However, this requires consumers to follow a one-size-fits-all exercise regimen. In order to create the conditions for long-term commitment to a healthy lifestyle, it is necessary to find a solution to this issue.

Fight Out aims to revolutionize the play-to-earn (P2E) concept by combining P2E and train-to-earn modes and allowing people to bring their true selves into the metaverse.

Fight Out is well positioned to take a sizable portion of the gaming business when combined with the smooth onboarding of Web2 natives to Web3 through tech collaborations that permit simple wallet setup and purchase of FGHT.

Ready to meet your soul-bound avatar and dominate the #FightOut arena?

The “Soulbound” non-fungible token (NFT) avatar is critical to the Fight Out game’s ecology. Instead of requiring users to purchase expensive NFTs to play, the platform offers them an avatar that represents them in-game.

This avatar’s stats can be improved based on the player’s actual training. Users can improve their avatar’s strength, muscular endurance, technique, and mobility even as they work on themselves in real life. Moreover, players can earn or buy aesthetic NFTs to customize their avatars.

Fight Out users will earn rewards and badges for completing workouts and challenges within the app. They can also participate in player-vs-player challenges or player-vs-everyone challenges.

The platform’s interest in combat sports like UFC and MMA has increased its reputation. Fight Out has a live betting feature where users can bet on genuine MMA matches and win cash.

And users will also be able to wager on digital dream fights between different opponents, all from the Fight Out platform.

With Fight Out, users can effectively merge their physique from real life into a game. Factors like movement speed, health, damage, dodging, and all other actions made in a game are hinged on the user’s real-life training and exploits.

Fight Out employs gamification and rewards as the framework for its operations. Users receive REPS for accomplishments and training.

With Fight Out, users can effectively merge their physique from real life into a game through gamification and rewards.

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Crypto #Presale #Web3 pic.twitter.com/lEmyFfkOBY — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 15, 2023

REPS can be used to purchase cosmetic NFTs, badge validation, and avatar features in the platform’s in-app store. In the Fight Out market, cosmetic NFTs can be bought, sold, or traded for $FGHT.

The digital asset can be staked for free app subscriptions to generate even more rewards.

Users should note that FGHT is the platform’s native token, and REPS is the in-app currency.

The Fight Out project’s native ERC-20 token, FGHT, is essential to preserving the ecosystem’s financial stability. Investors who purchase Fight Out tokens during the presale will buy FGHT rather than REPS.

Notably, those who purchase REPS using FGHT will receive 25% more bonus tokens.

At the time of writing, the $FGHT token is selling for $0.028, and the price keeps rising every week. However, there is little time left for the price to increase in hours to $0.0333.

So far, the Fight Out project has raised more than $5.53 million from enthusiastic investors. The presale will end on March 31. Interested investors should hurry and acquire the digital asset before the presale ends.

The price is about to get a 7.7% increase to $0.0309

Early investors can also gain up to 67% in bonus tokens based on how much they buy and how long they lock tokens.

To participate in the top-tier offering, investors must purchase at least $50,000 worth of tokens and hold them for 36 months. There will be an additional 10% token distribution for those who have already invested and used the bonus.

Also, early-bird adopters of the platform will get exclusive NFTs and other metaverse-themed collectibles. They will be given access to the latest developments in the Fight Out ecosystem.

