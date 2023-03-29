Play-to-Earn Fight Out Presale Ends in Less Than 72 Hours, Lists in 7 Days – $6m Raised, Don’t Miss Out



The novel play-to-earn (P2E) platform Fight Out has just hit an astounding milestone of $6 million in presale investment.

The groundbreaking project is poised to transform the P2E and train-to-earn (T2E) industry by offering users a seamless and engaging approach to fitness exercises and routines that promote a healthier lifestyle.

Holders of its native token, $FGHT, will also access the metaverse world via its web3-powered app and gym chain.

With its presale concluding in less than 72 hours, time is running out for investors to seize the opportunity to acquire the ascending $FGHT token.

Fight Out Integrating Fitness Into Web3

Fight Out is an innovative platform that encourages users to get fit and live a healthy lifestyle through gamification.

The gaming project embeds train-to-earn and play-to-earn models to provide motivation and incentives in the form of $REPS, its in-app off-chain currency for completing workout routines, movements, weight exercises, bodyweight tasks, and strengthening cores.

Users will also receive $REPS and earn badges as a reward for participating in community tasks.

The platform also aims to create physical gyms in major metropolitan areas worldwide where members can access these gyms via its app and native token.

A major distinguishing factor that sets Fight Out apart from other fitness platforms is its integration of train-to-earn and play-to-earn models into its ecosystem. Each user on the platform will be able to mint a unique non-fungible token (NFT) avatar called “Soulbound.”

The Soulbound NFT avatar will reflect users’ real selves and in-app activities. It incorporates features from the real world and reflects fitness development, achievement, and stat on the Fight Out metaverse leaderboard, which ensures all metrics and progress are recorded.

Once the Soulbound avatar has been upgraded, users can enter the metaverse and compete with other community members to win bouts, workout tasks, wager on fights, and earn more $REPS and badges.

It’s worth noting that Fight Out’s unique NFT avatar is completely free to mint. The platform’s free NFT creation automatically eliminates the cost-barrier challenge of accessing the metaverse.

The Fight Out ecosystem supports personalized training, which enables users to focus on their preferred fitness target.

Various video tutorials and online masterclasses guide users on form, technique, and motivation. This ensures that each platform member remains committed and optimizes their strength level by partaking in the appropriate workout.

Global Athletes and Trainers to Serve as Ambassadors

The Fight Out development team has prioritized signing elite combat athletes.

This includes fitness trainers, mixed martial arts (MMA), ultimate champion fighter (UFC) fighters, boxers, and many more to act as brand ambassadors to support and spread the platform’s popularity globally.

So far, the platform has signed UFC stars Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos, MMA champion Savannah, and fitness influencer Tremayne Dortch.

The concept behind the ambassadorial act is for the stated stars to produce tailor-made workout programs for various sports and activities.

There will also be a masterclass training to complement the app and reward in-app fitness enthusiasts for joining the platform’s gyms.

$FGHT, the Hottest Presale in 2023, Ends in Less Than 72 Hours – Buy Now at Discounted Price

The $FGHT utility token currently trades at $0.03330 USDT. Already, the innovative token has hit a new milestone of $6 million in its last lap presale stage investment and is set to conclude in less than 72 hours.

On April 5th, the metaverse token will also be listed on four centralized exchanges (CEX) – Lbank, BKEX, Uniswap, and XT.com.

The development team has also announced that the utility token will expand further to three more exchanges, including DigiFinex, BitForex, and Transak, at a later date.

The exchange listing for $FGHT will be $0.0333. To beat the price increase, potential investors must invest in the revolutionary token now.

