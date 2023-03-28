Play-to-Earn Fight Out Presale Ends in 48 Hours – $6m Raised, Last Chance to Invest, Lists in 8 Days

The innovative metaverse project, Fight Out ($FGHT), has reached an impressive milestone, raising over $5.93 million in presale investments, with only two days remaining before its conclusion.

The cutting-edge project bridges the gap between the metaverse and real-world fitness by rewarding users for participating and staying active.

Investors keen on leveraging the metaverse token’s discounted presale price must do so now before it is listed on centralized exchanges and continues to rise in value.

Fight Out: Connecting Web3 to the Fitness Industry

Fight Out is a new web3-powered platform that provides a robust fitness application and gym chain that rewards members for participating in fitness challenges, tasks, workout routines, and virtual metaverse fitness bouts.

The innovative application is set to launch in quarter 2 of 2023, as detailed in Fight Out’s whitepaper. The app will harness smartphone and health-wearable technology to track fitness, health, strength, and overall physical performance metrics.

The Fight Out ecosystem runs on a train-to-earn (T2E) model where users can earn rewards for completing real-life workouts and a versatile play-to-earn (P2E) mechanic that acts as a bridge to the metaverse world via non-fungible token (NFT) integration.

Once an account is created, users can mint an NFT avatar called, Soulbound. The Soulbound avatar will incorporate users’ real-life features and act as a pathway through which interaction and access to competitions on the Fight Out metaverse can be achieved.

The concept behind the gamified-fitness platform is to combine physical fitness activities and the Web 3 sphere sophisticatedly. The project aims to expand even further by building gym centers across all the major global cities and simultaneously integrating a metaverse fitness experience.

Unlike conventional fitness-geared projects and applications, Fight Out claims to take a more seamless holistic approach to track workout achievements and reward users for participating in fitness activities.

While at it, the platform offers members a free Soulbound NFT to access the metaverse world and a sophisticated application that measures various forms of fitness activities through its utility in-app gym sensors and smartphone and wearable technology.

Fight Out also features an ambassador program that distinguishes it from its competitors. The gaming platform has now signed up pro combat athletes and professionals from other sports.

These stars include Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos, British Boxing champion Savannah Marshall, and fitness influencer Tremayne Dortch.

Together, these athletes will promote and interact with members through the Fight Out metaverse community and provide a spate of fitness tutorials and masterclasses on health, workout, and motivational tips.

A Closer Look at Fight Out Reward and Dual Tokens

The Fight Out gaming project features a native token called $FGHT and $REPS, an in-app off-chain currency.

$REPS fuels the Fight Out train-to-earn mechanism and incentivizes users to engage and stay dedicated to fitness and workout routines.

The in-app currency can be redeemed for several benefits, such as items purchased on the Fight Out marketplace.

What are some advantages of #FightOut? Earn exciting rewards

Level up your avatar through IRL training

Fight Out provides a decentralised and secure platform for players to enjoy games and earn rewards. You better hurry, join the presale now! ⬇️https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd pic.twitter.com/VKVavkso2K — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 27, 2023

Users can purchase products, cosmetics for avatars, fitness apparel, on-site health bars, discount on app subscriptions, supplements, and sessions with an online personal trainer.

For every challenge and community task activities users engage in, they get rewarded with $REPS. While the off-chain currency can be earned for completing workouts, users can also buy them using $FGHT.

$FGHT is at the heart of the Fight Out ecosystem. The native token powers up all transactions, staking, and the entire gaming ecosystem.

$5.9 Million Raised in Presale – Last Chance to Buy Before $FGHT Lists in 8 Days

The Fight Out token, $FGHT, has been on presale for some months and is set to conclude in two days. So far, the metaverse coin has garnered over $5.93 million in presale investment.

$FGHT is already in the final stage of the presale, trading at a discounted price of $0.03330 USDT per token.

Investors have a last chance to purchase the fast-rising gaming token before it reaches its listing price of $0.333 USDT on March 31st.

The Fight Out development team has announced that the $FGHT token will list on four centralized exchanges (CEX) on April 5th, just eight days from now.

These exchanges include Uniswap, Lbank, XT.com, and BKEX. However, it will further expand to BitForex, DigiFinex, and Transak at a later date which will be announced later.

Considering the market trajectory of the tokens listed, $FGHT is set to follow the same path and soar in price value due to its real-life fitness and metaverse utility.

To avoid being left behind, now is the best time to buy $FGHT.

Buy Fight Out NOW

Related News