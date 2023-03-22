Play-to-Earn Fantasy Gaming Takes a Radical New Direction With Fight Out – Presale Selling Out Fast

Fight Out is a cutting-edge crypto project that incentivizes and motivates users to achieve their fitness and health goals.

To further gamify fitness routines, the innovative platform utilizes blockchain technology and both play-to-earn and train-to-earn models to migrate participants to the metaverse world.

The gaming project has grown exponentially, raising over $5.72 million in its presale stages.

With its presale ending in a few days, there’s little time to invest and earn a massive profit when it launches on centralized exchanges.

Fight Out – Bring Fitness to the Web3 Space

The potential of the fitness industry within the Web3 space was never truly realized. However, the advent of the train-to-earn (T2E) project, Fight Out, is breaking new ground in this regard.

The platform is scaling beyond all odds of standard fitness through its robust app that enables participants to enter the metaverse, interact with diverse fitness spaces, partake in workout tasks and fight competitions, and of course, earn financial perks in the form of crypto rewards.

With Fight Out, members can access a versatile fitness app that tracks their health and fitness routines. Users can also partner with some of the world’s best fitness athletes and train virtually.

The innovative gaming platform asserts to bridge the gap between the real world and the metaverse by incorporating real-life gyms and seamless entry into the metaverse.

To truly gamify the fitness and health lifestyle, Fight Out enable users to create their unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) avatar called “Soulbound.”

These NFTs avatars incorporate each user’s full real-life features and are a fun way to track progress and overall achievements – they reflect actual fitness metrics and allow each user to compete with others in the metaverse and earn incentives.

Only 10 days left until the #FightOut presale ends! This is your last chance to get in early and secure your BONUS. Don’t miss out!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Presale #Blockchain #Web3 pic.twitter.com/Wz8serdodA — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 21, 2023

Regarding earnings, participants are rewarded with $REPS, an in-app off-chain currency that can be used in diverse ways.

Members can use the in-app currency to purchase aesthetics to customize their Soulbound avatars – adding more customization to avatars guarantees more points as users level up their fitness.

The play-to-earn (P2E) approach is helping Fight Out break a plethora of barriers that disrupt users from merging their real-life capabilities into the metaverse space.

The platform features Web3 gyms and integrates utility tools and tutorial videos geared toward the fitness and health sphere – $REPS offers members great discounts on subscriptions for these offerings.

Another perk of the off-chain currency is its pathway to gyms and workout tutorials.

Due to its P2E and T2E mechanics, users can access a whole new world of gamified fitness and earn for keeping fit. The platform’s NFT avatar doesn’t act as a barrier, as it is completely free compared to other gaming projects with pricey art.

Join the fastest-growing Play-to-Earn game now! With Fight Out, you'll be able to train hard, level up, and earn real rewards. Don't miss out on the fun!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#FightOut #PlayToEarn #Crypto pic.twitter.com/pwCCEGFOcO — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 20, 2023

To start, fitness enthusiasts must download the app for free and mint a Soulbound NFT avatar for free. Members will be offered free modules of the ecosystem.

However, to get access to the earning options and entry into fitness stages, competitions, tasks, and challenges that reward incentives, participants will need the governance token of the ecosystem, $FGHT.

Fight Out has also earned a strong reputation for pushing the gamified fitness concept by collaborating with Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos, Boxing champion Savannah Marshall, and renowned fitness influencer Tremayne Dortch.

Together, these personalities will support the gaming project and provide in-app gym tutorials and overall fitness, health, and motivation overview to help users stay motivated and dedicated to their workout routines.

According to the Fight Out whitepaper, the project is backed by reputable crypto industries, including LBank Labs, Transak, Block Labs, and many more.

$FGHT Presale Nears Its Penultimate Stage – New Purchase Bonus to be Earned

As aforementioned, $FGHT has generated a whopping $5.72 million in its ongoing presale investment.

The digital asset is currently priced at $0.03090 USDT. However, the price will increase in less than 48 hours for the final time before the presale ends on March 31st.

Now is the best time to become one of the early backers of the project and earn huge profits when it grows.

Additionally, the platform offers a bonus value strictly based on the number of tokens investors purchase. For example, users who invest $500 worth of FGHT tokens will get a 10% bonus, $750 for 12%, and so on. The purchasing bonus surges up to 67%.

Less than 48 hours left until $FGHT increases one final time! Don't sleep on this one Hurry and join the presale now!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#FightOut #Crypto #P2EGame pic.twitter.com/Kr8qG5Ol83 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 22, 2023

Investors must purchase up to $50,000 in $FGHT and hold them for a minimum of 36 months to participate.

For value-driven investors who are uninterested in any lock-up period, Fight Out has added a new vesting tier – in exchange for the 36-month lock-up period, there is an additional 42% allocation of all contributions.

Furthermore, investors can leverage the Fight Out 5% referral promo and earn more profit.

To start, participants are provided a unique link that can be shared with family, friends, and social media channels. When the link is used, they earn 5% of the $FGHT tokens purchased.

In other news, the platform has announced its token launch on seven centralized exchanges (CEX) – BitForex, DigiFinex, Uniswap, BKEX, Changelly Pro, LBank, and XT.com.

Overall, the gaming platform offers double perks on investment and will generate more profits as it grows in utility and partnerships.

Buy FGHT NOW

Related News