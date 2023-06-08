Pioneering P2E Ecosystem Tamadoge Launches Landmark Android App – Web3 Adoption Ready to Be Supercharged

Industry-leading web3 play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform Tamadoge just made a huge announcement that should dramatically accelerate the platform’s growth.

Tamadoge revealed on Wednesday that its viral Tama Arcade gaming suite is now available on Android mobile devices via a new app, which can be downloaded for free on the Google Play Store here.

Are you ready? The news we’ve all been waiting for is here you can now play Tamadoge Arcade on Android 🔥 Click here to download and play now 👉 https://t.co/3PXpfUAM0J Climb the leaderboards, beat those high scores and earn $TAMA on the move.#PlayToEarn #memecoin… pic.twitter.com/SmocOEuWah — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) June 7, 2023



This is huge news for Tamadoge’s crypto-powered P2E gaming ecosystem, as a mobile application is expected to onboard a wave of new web2 and web3 users.

And the positive customer reviews are already rolling in, with one user announcing on Twitter that they are already “hooked”.



Tamadoge is a recently launched, Shiba Inu meme-themed web3 gaming ecosystem, within which players can buy their very own non-fungible token (NFT) Tamadoge pet, to compete in a variety of addictive retro arcade style play-to-earn (P2E) games in the Tamadoge Arcade and win real crypto prizes based on how well they do on the leaderboards.

At the core of Tamadoge’s platform lies the power of blockchain and the innovative use of web3 technology.

By leveraging the transparency, security, and decentralization of blockchain, Tamadoge ensures that players have true ownership of their in-game assets, in contrast to centralized web2 games, where players are powerless to the whims of the game’s developers.

Through the integration of smart contracts and the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gamers can collect, trade, and earn their digital assets easier than ever before.

To experience the exciting world of web3 gaming and join the Tamadoge community, please visit https://tamadoge.io/.

Tamadoge – Driving Web3 Adoption Through Web2

Right from the beginning, Tamadoge has made its goal clear. The gaming platform wants to act as a bridge from the web2 world to the web3 world.

Play-to-earn games are a great idea and still one of the most popular sectors in crypto.

And web3 gaming potentially provides so much that the legacy gaming world doesn’t, such as the chance to earn and secure ownership of your in-game assets.

But none of that is any good if no one can access the games to play them in the first place.

Bringing its play-to-earn suite of arcade games to mobile, Tamadoge has taken another major step in delivering on that promise.

And the platform’s move to launch a mobile gaming application comes right after Tamadoge made an important step to simplify its sign-up process.

Dealing with web3 wallets can be daunting for non-crypto natives, deterring them from playing a web3 game like those offered by Tamadoge.

But thanks to Tamadoge’s recently announced partnership with Web3Auth, all players will need to sign-up and play games in the Tamadoge Arcade is an email address.

Tamadoge Team Continues to Deliver on Roadmap: Pump Incoming?

$TAMA, the token that powers Tamadoge’s web3 gaming ecosystem, has been pulling back in recent weeks after seeing a huge, near 4x pump back in mid-April amid hype about tier 1 cryptocurrency exchange listings, including ByBit.

TAMA/USDT was last changing hands around $0.014, down around 65% from April’s highs and over 90% versus its initial post-exchange debut highs in the $0.20 area.

There is always a likelihood that further tier 1 exchange listings could pump the $TAMA price in the near-future, with Tamadoge having told the community to “stay tuned for more exciting updates” on this front.

However, the catalyst that could really send $TAMA to the moon is the Tamadoge team’s continued drive to deliver on the project’s roadmap commitments.

The launch of the Tama Arcade smartphone app is expected to be closely followed by the imminent release of the Tamadoge Pet Store, where cosmetic items can be bought for Tamadoge Pets.

Importantly for $TAMA owners, the Pet Store includes deflationary tokenomics thanks to an in-built burn mechanism – the equivalent of 10% of all purchase amounts will be burned, increasing the scarcity of $TAMA, which should boost its price in the long-run.

Elsewhere, Tamadoge just announced a new partnership with game development studio 24Play to build the platform’s first ever 3D game.

We’re excited to expand the Tamadoge universe with an awesome new collaboration with game development studio, 24Play, to create our first ever 3D GAME 🎉🥳 Read about our partnership on our Medium 👉https://t.co/P9fkUQFerV pic.twitter.com/uFPzA2XNqs — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) May 31, 2023



Meanwhile, as more major exchanges list the token, this will give Tamadoge a significant free marketing push, while making investment easier for a much wider audience of potential buyers.

How High Can TAMA Go?

Tamadoge’s market cap is currently around $30 million, only around 0.003% of Dogecoin’s market cap of $10 billion.

But many observers think $TAMA has a lot more utility, thanks to the fact that, unlike Dogecoin, it powers a rapidly growing gaming web3 ecosystem.



Say Tamadoge was able to get to 5% of Dogecoin’s current market cap of $9.9 billion.

That would imply a market cap of around $500 million, meaning a token price (given current supply of just over 1 billion tokens) of around $0.5.

That’s a more than 30x jump from current levels.

That’s not an unreasonable price gain to expect given the significant user base the young platform has already built up, even prior to the launch of its mobile app.

Tamadoge already attracts more monthly users than more established web3 metaverses Decentraland and The Sandbox combined.

In the past 30 days, Decentraland and The Sandbox only interacted with 2,740 and 4,580 unique active wallets, whilst Tamadoge’s monthly user count is now above 35,000.

Some observers think Tamadoge could go well beyond 5% of Dogecoin’s market cap, thanks to the gaming ecosystem’s massive Total Addressable Market (TAM).

As discussed by the Tamadoge team in a recent blog post, Tamadoge’s Arcade can attract a wide audience of potential players including crypto fans, gamers and NFT degens (thanks to its NFT component), with the mobile games market expected to exceed 2.32 billion users by 2027, as per Statista.

