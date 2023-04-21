Pikamoon Races Past $100,000 in Just Two Days as New Gaming ICO Draws Huge Excitement

Pikamoon smashed through the $100,000 barrier in just two days as excitement around the new crypto presale project continues to grow.

Savvy investors have not passed up the opportunity to purchase PIKA tokens in stage 1 of its crypto ICO, which only launched this week, knowing they will increase in price 200% before the initial exchange offering.

Stage 1 offers PIKA tokens for just $0.0002 each, with the price rising to $0.0006 in stage 3 and for the IEO.

As well as the high potential of the presale, investors are also excited about the potential of the Pikamoon game and its future, which is a role-playing game (RPG) that has been heavily influenced by Pokemon, Fortnite and FIFA Ultimate Team.

Excitement Grows for Pikamoon

Pikamoon is expected to be one of the best play-to-earn games of 2023 and will see players explore the world of Dreva and eventually facing off with the 13th God, a malevolent entity who wants to reshape the world.

Players collect items and experience points, as well as catch wild Pikamoon and engage in battle, to progress through Dreva, which has four unique worlds and a rich and varied lore.

The developers, who are doxxed and KYC-verified, have been created a world that combines Pokemon and FIFA Ultimate Team, while the bright, vibrant colours of Dreva have been drawn from Fortnite – with Pikamoon also a game with no mature themes and suitable for players of all ages.

As players explore Dreva they will discover new areas, talk to NPCs and stock their inventory as well as and encounter and battle wild and trained Pikamoon. There will also be a vibrant NFT marketplace where players can buy, sell and trade items such as weapons, health and more.

Battles are turn-based with each Pikamoon featuring a unique skillset and moves that develop over time, whether through gaining in experience or utilizing health boosters or weapons to help win match-ups.

Players are rewarded with PIKA tokens for winning battles which can be either sold on an exchange or used as an in-game currency to purchase further upgrades or items to continue the journey through Dreva.

Pikamoon’s development is already well underway and in its first phase will be a single-player, offline game.

There are also plans for a Pikamoon metaverse, incorporating multiplayer functionality and other new feature.

Full information about the gameplay mechanics and the metaverse can be found in the Pikamoon whitepaper, which also reveals all about Dreva and its four unique regions – the Thunder Collective, Water Kingdom, Earth Region and Flame Empire.

Unlike previous play-to-earn games such as Axie Infinity or The Sandbox, Pikamoon players do not require NFTs to enter the game.

Those who purchase PIKA tokens will be able to mint their Pikamoon NFT companions for free, while those who don’t own one can still play the game using a partner PFP.

PIKA Tokenomics

As mentioned above, Pikamoon is a low-cap crypto gem and those who purchase PIKA tokens during the ongoing first stage of the presale will see a 200% price increase before the token launches on exchanges.

Tokens are now on sale for $0.0002 and rise to $0.0006 in stage 3. Of the 50 billion max supply, 30% (15 billion) will be available during the three presale stages, split equally.

The remaining supply is divided between developing the ecosystem (32%) – which includes the P2E rewards system – the team and advisors (12.5%), staking rewards (10%), marketing costs (8%) and the liquidity pool (7.5%).

Stage 1 tokens come with a two-month cliff from the end of the presale, while Stage 3 tokens have no cliff. The remaining tokens have different vesting periods (see table above) but all tokens will be in circulation 36 months after the token generation event.

The project has already built a strong following on social media and saw more than 10,000 sign-ups for its presale whitelist.

PIKA is an ERC-20 token, built on Etherum, with the smart contract audited by SharkTeam and the developers KYC-verified by CoinSniper.

For the latest news on Pikamoon, join the Telegram group or follow the Pikamoon Twitter page.

