Pikamoon is Aiming to be the Hottest P2E and Metaverse Crypto of 2023

Pikamoon is about to set the GameFi sector alight and become the most exciting new play-to-earn and metaverse project on the market.

The PIKA presale has just launched and is currently in its first phase, with tokens on sale for $0.0002 – and rising by 200% to $0.0006 by the third and final stage, making it one of the best cryptos to buy.

Pikamoon has taken the best elements from other top crypto-gaming projects such as Axie Infinity and The Sandbox to develop a P2E game and metaverse world that will appeal to gamers of all ages and levels.

The game has been heavily influenced by Pokemon and Fortnite and will see players explore a diverse, bright and colorful world while battling to capture wild Pikamoons.

How Pikamoon will Change P2E Landscape

Games such as Axie Infinity, Decentraland and The Sandbox rose suddenly in popularity during the 2021 bull run, with each boasting market caps of nearly $10 billion and native tokens that had grown significantly in value.

At its peak, Axie Infinity had almost 3 million monthly players – with some in developing countries earning more from the game than the average national wage – while Decentraland and The Sandbox saw an arms race of major global brands investing in their metaverses.

Such was the hype around the metaverse that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced he would be focusing on the metaverse, with the company changing its name to Meta Platforms.

Fast forward 18 months and the three projects have a combined market cap of less than $3 billion and a combined monthly player base of just 100,000, while Meta Platforms have turned away from the metaverse to focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The three projects were unable to sustain momentum due to boring game mechanics and the need for expensive NFTs to even access the games.

Pikamoon has learned from these flaws and is now set to disrupt the play-to-earn landscape, with an exciting and varied game that offers fun and stylized gameplay and is suitable for all ages.

After purchasing PIKA tokens players will be able to mint their Pikamoon companion NFTs for free – however, players do not need to have one of the NFTs to still be able to access the game.

Explore Dreva and Conquer the 13th God

Pikamoon is an RPG game with two major objectives, explore the continent of Dreva and collect and upgrade Pikamoons, and battle for rewards to eventually conquer the 13th God – a malevolent entity wishing to reshape the world.

Dreva features four unique regions that have distinctive looks and atmospheres. The Water Kingdom has never seen war and show off their creations on an epic scale, while the Earth Region have embraced nature, in some cases allowing it to overrun their home.

The Flame Empire is littered with harsh structures and is a sunless, desolate place, with the Thunder Collective a place of permanent storms and strange technologies, filled with constant danger.

As players explore the world they will discover new areas, talk to NPCs, purchase items in the in-game marketplace and encounter wild Pikamoons, stocking their inventory, collecting experience and upgrading their squad of Pikamoons for future battles.

The battles are turn-based and feature your Pikamoon facing another – each creature has a unique skillset and moves that can grow and change over time, whether through experience or by using items such as health boosters or weapons that help win individual battles.

Players are then rewarded with PIKA tokens for winning battles which are, in turn, used as a currency in the game to purchase health, weapons and a wide variety of other items needed to continue the journey.

Progression is made when players ultimately defeat guardians, which are found throughout the different regions.

The game is already well into its development and will initially be a single-player offline game that is designed to appeal to players of all ages and levels. There will be no mature content – such as swearing or excessive violence – with the game’s design being heavily influenced by the likes of Fortnite.

That means the world and characters will be stylized with cartoonish features that give Dreva a bright, colorful and vibrant look.

Pikamoon will also be a leading metaverse project, with the game to incorporate multiplayer functionality later in the roadmap.

Full details on the game’s mechanics, enemy AI, experience calculations and the future of the Pikamoon metaverse can be found in the Pikamoon whitepaper.

PIKA to Increase 200% During the Presale

Pikamoon is promising one of the best crypto presales around and it is now underway and in stage 1 with tokens currently on sale for $0.0002.

However, by the third and final presale stage, the price of tokens will have risen to $0.0006 – meaning those who invest early will see their investment increase in price by 200%.

The new crypto project has already built a strong following on Telegram and Twitter – which has more than 15,000 followers – and its presale whitelist had more than 10,000 sign-ups.

The developers are doxxed and have been KYC-verified by CoinSniper, while SharkTeam have done a full audit of the PIKA token smart contract.

PIKA is an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum and the project has already agreed major partnerships with Lucky Birds Labs, Transak, Digit Nova, Keveru Games and MultiverseX.

Of the 50 billion max supply, 15 billion has been made available during the presale – Stage 1 tokens come with a two-month cliff from the end of the presale, while Stage 3 tokens have no cliff.

The rest of the supply is divided between developing the ecosystem (32%) – which includes the P2E rewards – the team and advisors (12.5%), staking rewards (10%), marketing costs (8%) and the liquidity pool (7.5%).

These tokens have different vesting periods but the full supply will be in circulation 36 months after the token generation event (TGE) when the presale is complete.

